The toll from the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka rose to 310, AP quoted police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara as saying on Tuesday. More than 500 people were wounded in eight blasts that took place at churches, hotels and a guest house.

A state of emergency took effect at midnight on Monday, giving the country’s military the power to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders. The police has arrested 40 suspects, including the driver of a van that was allegedly used by suicide bombers involved in the blasts.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the massacre could unleash instability in Sri Lanka. He vowed to vest all necessary powers with the defence personnel to act against perpetrators, AP reported.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks on three churches and four luxury hotels. Sri Lankan minister and government spokesperson, Rajitha Senaratne, on Monday had said a local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the serial blasts.

The government has declared Tuesday, April 23, a national day of mourning.