A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24. Earlier this month, Malik was sent to custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 22 in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Malik’s family had claimed on April 21 that the separatist leader was seriously ill after going on a hunger strike in NIA custody.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal also asked Malik’s counsel to respond to a plea by Tihar Jail authorities to produce the separatist in court through video conferencing due to security concerns, PTI reported.

The separatist leader had been detained on February 22 before being transferred to jail. Last month, the Centre banned the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly promoting secessionist activities in the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgement on reopening a three-decade-old case in which Malik is an accused.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting the inquiry into the financing of militancy, pelting of stones at security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments. The case also named Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.