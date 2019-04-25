Election watch: Mayawati criticises Narendra Modi, says his time is over
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end reservation and said “the time for Namo is gone”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in his constituency Varanasi at 3 pm. The prime minister is also likely to attend a Ganga “aarti” in the evening.
The Congress has accused BJP President Amit Shah of justifying Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks about former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare. Thakur is the saffron party’s candidate in Bhopal.
Live updates
10.10 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will release the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha manifesto for Delhi at 12 pm.
9.56 am: A group of 200 social activists and six family members of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast is going to campaign against BJP candidate and terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, reports The Indian Express. Retired Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil will lead the group.
9.48 am: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticised Union minister Giriraj Singh for saying the Election Commission should ban green flags as they “tend to create hatred in the society and gives one a feeling of being in Pakistan”, reports IANS. “Giriraj Singh should explain to the people of the country whether he wants to remove green from the national flag,” the news agency quotes Yadav as saying.
9.40 am: The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, an ally of the BJP in the state, has accused the saffron party’s workers of assaulting its two polling agents in Dhalai district on Tuesday, reports PTI.
9.37 am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Conthagress, saying the party has a big ego. “Like the BJP, the Congress too believes in threatening political opponents,” PTI quotes him as saying at an election meeting in Kanpur on Wednesday.
9.32 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says BJP’s Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur is the “victim of a false narrative”. “First and foremost, we will, like all other complaints, probe any complaint of inhuman treatment she faced during interrogation by the Maharashtra ATS [Anti-Terrorism Squad],” he tells The Hindu.
9.27 am: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Villas Paswan tells The Indian Express in an interview that the grand Opposition alliance in Bihar “is in complete disarray. “I would also like to predict that the SP and BSP will contest the next Assembly polls separately,” he adds.
8.45 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end reservation if he has the courage. “Reservation was a gift from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Hindustan Times quotes her as saying. “How can they think even of ending reservation to backwards and Dalits? It is beyond Narendra Modi to do away with reservation. The time for Namo Namo has gone, Bhim will rule now.”
8.39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in his constituency Varanasi on Thursday and take part in the Ganga “aarti”, reports Hindustan Times. The roadshow is expected to begin around 3 pm. He will file his nomination papers on Friday.
8.37 am: The Assam Congress has alleged that the Election Commission is a puppet of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “The commission ignored several complaints of poll code violations by the BJP,” The Hindu quotes state Congress President Ripun Bora as saying. “But all their efforts will not save the BJP from defeat.”
8.32 am: The Congress has accused BJP President Amit Shah of justifying Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks about former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare who had investigated her in connection with the Malegaon blast case, reports PTI. Thakur is the party’s candidate in Bhopal.
8.30 am: The Congress on Tuesday took dig at Narendra Modi after the BJP denied reports that the prime minister was going to address a press conferene in Varanasi on Friday.
8.20 am: Here are the top stories from Wednesday:
- The Election Commission has reiterated its decision to ban the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told the Supreme Court that public screening of the movie during the ongoing elections will “tilt the electoral balance”.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of forming policies to benefit only top industrialists. She urged those gathered at a party rally in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh to vote out “the politics of divisiveness and negativity”.
- The Aam Aadmi Party said it would challenge in the Delhi High Court the returning officer’s decision to “wrongfully” accept the nomination papers of BJP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.
- Twitter said it would launch a new feature that will allow users to easily report content that provides misleading information on voting.
- A special National Investigation Agency court rejected a plea seeking to bar Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha elections. The court said electoral officers would decide on the matter.