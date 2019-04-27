A look at the headlines right now:

‘Congress will get fewer than 50 seats,’ claims PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai: Earlier on Friday, he filed his nomination papers for re-election to Varanasi seat. Arun Jaitley claims BJP may secure more votes in 2019 elections than it did in 2014: The finance minister said in his blog that it seems the Congress has given up the fight. SC refuses to revoke EC ban on Modi biopic till the end of the elections: A Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said they will not interfere in the matter. AAP leader Atishi moves court against BJP opponent Gautam Gambhir, says he has two voter IDs: The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Aam Aadmi Party of ‘playing negative politics’. Naval officer dies in fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya: The Navy said the officer, who led the firefighting efforts, lost consciousness due to the smoke and fumes. Chandrababu Naidu claims Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer is ‘exceeding jurisdiction’: Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said he was ‘strictly going by the book’ and implementing the chief election commissioner’s orders.

Wife sent to 14-day judicial custody in Rohit Tiwari murder case: Apoorva Shukla was sent to jail after the police told the court that her custodial interrogation was not required.

Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected for third time, he will remain in UK jail till May 24: A hearing will be held via video link on May 24, and the diamond merchant will be produced in court in person on May 30. Weather department issues red alert for cyclone in Tamil Nadu on April 30, predicts rain in 24 hours: The red alert was also issued for Puducherry. Sri Lanka president, prime minister say they were not informed of intelligence on serial blasts: A curfew was imposed in three places in Ampara district on Friday after explosions were heard during a police raid and shootout at a suspected bomb factory.