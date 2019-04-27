Election watch: Bureaucrat suspended for checking Modi’s chopper says he didn’t violate rules
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Indian Administrative Service officer Mohammed Mohsin, who was suspended for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha, has said he did not violate any rules and was unaware of the charges against him.
Speaking in Mumbai on Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the Congress will get fewer than 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and said citizens would have to pay high taxes and face inflation if it is voted to power.
Live updates
8.46 am: Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday defended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s choice of Pragya Thakur as an election candidate and called her a nationalist, PTI reports. Ramdev claimed that Thakur was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case on suspicion and tortured in jail.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The Election Commission banned West Bengal BJP leader Mahadev Sarkar from campaigning for 48 hours, for making sexist remarks at Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra. The ban came into force at 4 pm on Friday.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nomination papers as the BJP’s candidate for Varanasi. In a show of strength, several NDA leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Adityanath, Sushma Swaraj, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal Patron Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, were present.
- A court in Delhi directed the police to file an action-taken report on a plea seeking directions to file a first information report against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making seditious comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that the BJP is likely to win a mandate greater than 2014 in the 2019 elections, and that the Opposition’s grand alliance “died before it was born”.
- AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena said she had filed a criminal complaint against her Bharatiya Janata Party opponent Gautam Gambhir, claiming that he is registered as a voter in two constituencies.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the middle class will not have to pay a single paisa for the Nyuntam Aay Yojana that his party has promised to implement if it comes to power.
- Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said it was Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.
- Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi switched from the Congress to the BJP. Mehndi had joined the Opposition party in 2013.