Election watch: Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in four more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from Varanasi on Friday. He held a massive roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday evening.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a jibe at the Congress for fielding five-time MLA Ajay Rai against Narendra Modi in Varanasi, putting an end to speculation that Priyanka Gandhi may be the candidate from the seat. Rai had lost to Modi in 2014.
9.37 am: An FIR was filed against BJP’s Bengusarai candidate Giriraj Singh on Thursday for “hurting religious sentiments”, reports The Indian Express. The Union minister allegedly violated the model code of conduct by making controversial remarks against Muslims.
Addressing an election rally at GD College in Begusarai on Wednesday, Singh had said: “Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space.” BJP chief Amit Shah was also present at the rally.
9.33 am: Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj on Thursday campaigned for CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar. Speaking at an election rally at Chamaria Maidan, Azmi said the BJP failed to deliver on any of the poll promises made in 2014. “BJP is aware that they have not fulfilled any promises and therefore they are resorting to their old tactics of inciting communal tension to win elections,” she alleged, according to India Today.
Kumar is contesting against BJP’s Giriraj Singh.
9.25 am: Fifty turmeric farmers in Nizamabad district of Telangana will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. “Our intention is to draw nation-wide attention to the problems of turmeric farmers. We don’t want to campaign against Modi or any other candidate. We shall make an appeal to the people to support our legitimate demand,” Nizamabad district turmeric farmers’ association president P Tirupati Reddy tells Hindustan Times.
9.22 am: Meeting of NDA leader under way in Varanasi.
9.07 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were trying to hide behind the guise of nationalism to cover up their failures over the past five years. Pitching Narendra Modi as the strongest prime minister for the country is an attempt to sell a man by the BJP to India, he tells The Hindu in an interview. “If the BJP comes to power again they will break the whole system of our unity,” he adds.
9.03 am: BJP chief Amit Shah will address a public rally in Rajasthan’s Jalore. He will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur.
9.02 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha today.
8.57 am: The Election Commission on Thursday revoked its suspension order against IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha soon after the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed the poll panel’s order. However, the poll panel has asked the Karnataka government to take disciplinary action against him and debar him from further election activities.
8.54 am: Tejashwi Yadav rules out any rift in the grand alliance with Congress and other regional parties. “We are working as a team... with all allies having a common objective to defeat the BJP-led NDA,” he adds.
8.53 am: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says the result of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be unexpected. “Just wait. Even the National Democratic Alliance knows it,” he tells the Hindustan Times in an interview.
8.36 am: Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi today. Other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, are expected to be present. Varanasi will vote on May 19.
8.33 am: After completing his 7-km roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the Pulwama terror attack during his speech at Dashashwamedh ghat. “In Pulwama, they made martyrs of 40 of our jawans... After this attack, 42 terrorists in that area have been neutralised. This is our way of working,” he said.
One of Modi’s speeches is under the Election Commission’s scanner for alleged politicisation of the armed forces.
8.31 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi a day before filing nomination. Addressing another rally in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said the Opposition is looking dejected after three phases of Lok Sabha polling.
- The Congress named Ajay Rai its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. There had been speculation earlier that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary in the Uttar Pradesh East region, might be fielded against Modi.
- Protesting against Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur’s nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, 71 former bureaucrats asked the BJP and PM Modi to denounce her comments against former ATS Chief Hemant Karkare. A retired police official, who had served under former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, has decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections against BJP candidate Pragya Thakur from Bhopal.
- Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that if the BJP retains power after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be responsible.
- A group of armed forces veterans have claimed that news agency ANI attempted to “defame” their intentions behind an appeal against the politicisation of the military.