The big news: India issues advisory to citizens travelling to Sri Lanka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police was asked to file an FIR against Gautam Gambhir, and a J&K police van was allegedly used at BJP leader Ram Madhav’s rally.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre asks citizens to avoid undertaking non-essential travel to Sri Lanka following blasts: The Ministry of External Affairs said a nationwide emergency has been declared by the Sri Lankan government which may affect travel within the country.
- EC directs Delhi Police to file FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission: The BJP’s East Delhi candidate had reportedly not taken permission for his rally on Thursday in Jangpura area of the national Capital.
- Video shows J&K police vehicle used for distributing food packets at BJP rally, inquiry ordered: The video was shot at the rally addressed by Ram Madhav.
- US to withdraw from international arms treaty, says Donald Trump: The US president said the United Nations will soon receive a notice that America is rejecting the treaty.
- Video of alleged bogus voting in Kasargod goes viral, state CEO seeks report: The video was shot at polling booth number 19 in Kannur district.
- ‘Game over for Opposition,’ Narendra Modi says in Kannauj: The prime minister said the new generation is aware of the opportunism of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
- RBI to issue greenish-yellow Rs 20 banknotes with Ellora caves motif: The denomination will be the latest in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series.
- Nobody in 70 years was as foolish to do something like note ban, says Rahul Gandhi: Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, the Congress president claimed there is only one ‘prime minister who stole from the poor and his name is Narendra Modi’.
- Weather department says depression over Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a cyclone: The IMD has forecast rainfall in Kerala and coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1.
- Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha clarifies remark about Jinnah, says it was a ‘slip of tongue’: Talking about the Congress party’s contribution to the Independence, the actor-politician had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.