A look at the headlines right now:

Centre asks citizens to avoid undertaking non-essential travel to Sri Lanka following blasts: The Ministry of External Affairs said a nationwide emergency has been declared by the Sri Lankan government which may affect travel within the country. EC directs Delhi Police to file FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission: The BJP’s East Delhi candidate had reportedly not taken permission for his rally on Thursday in Jangpura area of the national Capital. Video shows J&K police vehicle used for distributing food packets at BJP rally, inquiry ordered: The video was shot at the rally addressed by Ram Madhav. US to withdraw from international arms treaty, says Donald Trump: The US president said the United Nations will soon receive a notice that America is rejecting the treaty. Video of alleged bogus voting in Kasargod goes viral, state CEO seeks report: The video was shot at polling booth number 19 in Kannur district. ‘Game over for Opposition,’ Narendra Modi says in Kannauj: The prime minister said the new generation is aware of the opportunism of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. RBI to issue greenish-yellow Rs 20 banknotes with Ellora caves motif: The denomination will be the latest in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series. Nobody in 70 years was as foolish to do something like note ban, says Rahul Gandhi: Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, the Congress president claimed there is only one ‘prime minister who stole from the poor and his name is Narendra Modi’. Weather department says depression over Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a cyclone: The IMD has forecast rainfall in Kerala and coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1. Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha clarifies remark about Jinnah, says it was a ‘slip of tongue’: Talking about the Congress party’s contribution to the Independence, the actor-politician had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.