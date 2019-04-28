The big news: Modi takes on Mayawati for calling him a ‘fake backward’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India issued an advisory against travelling to Sri Lanka, and a video of alleged bogus voting in Kasargod went viral.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Game over for Opposition,’ Narendra Modi says in Kannauj: The prime minister said the new generation is aware of the opportunism of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
- Centre asks citizens to avoid undertaking non-essential travel to Sri Lanka following blasts: The Ministry of External Affairs said a nationwide emergency has been declared by the Sri Lankan government which may affect travel within the country.
- Video of alleged bogus voting in Kasargod goes viral, state CEO seeks report: The video was shot at polling booth number 19 in Kannur district.
- Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha clarifies remark about Jinnah, says it was a ‘slip of tongue’: Talking about the Congress party’s contribution to the Independence, the actor-politician had invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
- Video shows J&K police vehicle used for distributing food packets at BJP rally, inquiry ordered: The video was shot at the rally addressed by Ram Madhav.
- Amend POCSO Act to allow consensual sex after 16 years of age, Madras High Court suggests: The court was hearing a case of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by an older man.
- EC directs Delhi Police to file FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission: The BJP’s East Delhi candidate had reportedly not taken permission for his rally on Thursday in Jangpura area of the national Capital.
- Weather department says depression over Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a cyclone: The IMD has forecast rainfall in Kerala and coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1.
- RBI to issue greenish-yellow Rs 20 banknotes with Ellora caves motif: The denomination will be the latest in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series.
- US to withdraw from international arms treaty, says Donald Trump: The US president said the United Nations will soon receive a notice that America is rejecting the treaty.