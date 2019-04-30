Japan’s Emperor Akihito on Tuesday commenced the ceremonies in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace as part of the process to abdicate the throne. Once the process is completed, he will become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in over 200 years, BBC reported. Akihito’s 59-year-old son Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed him on Wednesday.

Akihito is scheduled to make his last speech as emperor later in the day, which will be followed by an address by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan Today reported.

The emperor in Japan is a national symbol with no political power. The 85-year-old was given legal permission to abdicate the throne in 2017 after he cited his age and failing health as reasons for being unable to fulfil his role. Akihito has undergone treatment for prostate cancer and heart surgery.

Akihito and Empress Michiko have spent much of their time on Japan’s throne trying to soothe the wounds of the Second World War, which was fought in the name of his father Hirohito. The couple have worked to reconstruct ties across Asia that were affected by Japan’s aggression before and during the War. Michiko was the first commoner to marry an imperial heir.

In 1992, Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to visit China, where he said he “deeply deplored” an “unfortunate period in which my country inflicted great suffering on the people of China”, according to Reuters. He has also constantly asked the Japanese people never to forget the horrors of war.

Akihito’s abdication will mark the end of the Heisei or “achieving peace” era, which began on January 8, 1989, the day he took the throne. Naruhito’s reign will be known as the Reiwa era meaning “beautiful harmony”.

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump offered their “heartfelt appreciation” to the couple in a statement.