At least 16 security personnel were killed after suspected Maoists attacked a police vehicle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. A gunfight is under way between the police and suspected Maoists at the site of blast, ANI reported. The attackers reportedly used an improvised explosive device.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families,” Fadnavis said on Twitter. “I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP. I strongly condemn this attack and we will fight this menace with even more and stronger efforts. I also spoke to Hon Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the situation in Maharashtra.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said the perpetrators of the blast will not be spared. “I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” Modi said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, suspected Maoists torched at least 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Kurkheda administrative division around 3.30 am. “After setting the vehicles on fire, they escaped into the forest. A search operation has been launched,” Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said.

On April 9, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bheema Mandavi was among five people killed in a suspected Maoist attack on his convoy in Dantewada district. The incident took place just two days before the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.