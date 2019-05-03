The big news: Three killed in Cyclone Fani in Odisha, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi mocked the Congress for claiming that it conducted surgical strikes, and Adityanath said rallies are held to attack the Opposition.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three killed in Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall, PM Modi says Rs 1,000 crore released to states in advance: The airport in Kolkata has been shut till 8 am on Saturday and the governments of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are on high alert.
- Narendra Modi mocks Congress for claiming it conducted surgical strikes, says no one knew about them: The prime minister claimed at a rally in Rajasthan that the Opposition party perhaps thinks that surgical strikes are some kind of a video game.
- ‘Dais is to attack Opposition, not sing bhajans’, says Adityanath on Election Commission notice: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told ANI that Congress has disrespected the country by linking Hinduism and terrorism.
- SC agrees to hear Opposition’s review plea seeking verification of 50% votes using VVPAT slips: The petitioners said an ‘increase from one to five EVMs per constituency is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court.’
- Ahmedabad Police briefly ban singing and mimicry in public as this may lead to ‘toppling the state’: Police Commissioner AK Singh said such orders are issued ‘more or less on a regular basis’ to allow the police to control the situation during protests.
- Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from shouting abusive slogan against Narendra Modi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued the Congress leader a notice for allegedly involving children in her election campaign.
- Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman in jail for allegedly poisoning North Korean leader’s half-brother: Doan Thi Huong is scheduled to travel back to Vietnam later on Friday.
- Former court master who allegedly tampered SC order in Ericsson-Anil Ambani case granted bail: Judge MK Nagpal said that Tapan Chakraborty had been in custody since his arrest on April 7 and had been extensively interrogated.
- Burhan Wani’s associate among three militants killed in Shopian gunfight, say police: The gunfight started in the district’s Imam Sahib area when the suspected militants opened fire on the forces during a cordon-and-search operation.
- SC stays trial against actor Dileep in sexual assault case after Kerala government asks for time: The state wanted more time to consider whether a memory card that contains video footage of the alleged assault constitutes a document under the law.