A look at the headlines right now:

Three killed in Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall, PM Modi says Rs 1,000 crore released to states in advance: The airport in Kolkata has been shut till 8 am on Saturday and the governments of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are on high alert. Narendra Modi mocks Congress for claiming it conducted surgical strikes, says no one knew about them: The prime minister claimed at a rally in Rajasthan that the Opposition party perhaps thinks that surgical strikes are some kind of a video game. ‘Dais is to attack Opposition, not sing bhajans’, says Adityanath on Election Commission notice: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told ANI that Congress has disrespected the country by linking Hinduism and terrorism. SC agrees to hear Opposition’s review plea seeking verification of 50% votes using VVPAT slips: The petitioners said an ‘increase from one to five EVMs per constituency is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court.’ Ahmedabad Police briefly ban singing and mimicry in public as this may lead to ‘toppling the state’: Police Commissioner AK Singh said such orders are issued ‘more or less on a regular basis’ to allow the police to control the situation during protests. Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from shouting abusive slogan against Narendra Modi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued the Congress leader a notice for allegedly involving children in her election campaign. Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman in jail for allegedly poisoning North Korean leader’s half-brother: Doan Thi Huong is scheduled to travel back to Vietnam later on Friday. Former court master who allegedly tampered SC order in Ericsson-Anil Ambani case granted bail: Judge MK Nagpal said that Tapan Chakraborty had been in custody since his arrest on April 7 and had been extensively interrogated. Burhan Wani’s associate among three militants killed in Shopian gunfight, say police: The gunfight started in the district’s Imam Sahib area when the suspected militants opened fire on the forces during a cordon-and-search operation. SC stays trial against actor Dileep in sexual assault case after Kerala government asks for time: The state wanted more time to consider whether a memory card that contains video footage of the alleged assault constitutes a document under the law.