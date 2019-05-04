A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi did not break poll code in Varanasi and Nanded, rules Election Commission: The EC also cleared BJP chief Amit Shah in two complaints.
  2. Cyclone Fani enters West Bengal, triggers heavy rainfall in parts of state: The storm entered Bengal around 12.30 am. There is no official confirmation on the number of victims of the storm in Odisha.
  3. Eleven girls were allegedly murdered by key suspect in Muzaffarpur rape case and his aides, CBI tells SC: The agency rejected a petitioner’s accusation that it is shielding the perpetrators and not conducting a fair inquiry.
  4. Burhan Wani’s associate among three militants killed in Shopian gunfight, say police: The gunfight started in the district’s Imam Sahib area when the suspected militants opened fire on the forces during a cordon-and-search operation.   
  5. Narendra Modi mocks Congress for claiming it conducted surgical strikes, says no one knew about them: The prime minister claimed at a rally in Rajasthan that the Opposition party perhaps thinks that surgical strikes are some kind of a video game. 
  6. Former court master who allegedly tampered SC order in Ericsson-Anil Ambani case granted bail: Judge MK Nagpal said that Tapan Chakraborty had been in custody since his arrest on April 7 and had been extensively interrogated.   
  7. SC stays trial against actor Dileep in sexual assault case after Kerala government asks for time:The state wanted more time to consider whether a memory card that contains video footage of the alleged assault constitutes a document under the law.   
  8. Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from shouting abusive slogan against Narendra Modi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued the Congress leader a notice for allegedly involving children in her election campaign.  
  9. SC agrees to hear Opposition’s review plea seeking verification of 50% votes using VVPAT slips: The petitioners said an ‘increase from one to five EVMs per constituency is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court.’   
  10.  Actor Akshay Kumar says he holds a Canadian passport, has never ‘hidden or denied it’: Kumar said he has was disappointed that his citizenship was being dragged into ‘needless controversy’.