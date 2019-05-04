The big news: EC says Modi, Amit Shah did not violate model code, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cyclone Fani moved to Bengal early on Saturday after wreaking chaos in Odisha, and 11 girls may have been murdered in the Muzaffarpur case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi did not break poll code in Varanasi and Nanded, rules Election Commission: The EC also cleared BJP chief Amit Shah in two complaints.
- Cyclone Fani enters West Bengal, triggers heavy rainfall in parts of state: The storm entered Bengal around 12.30 am. There is no official confirmation on the number of victims of the storm in Odisha.
- Eleven girls were allegedly murdered by key suspect in Muzaffarpur rape case and his aides, CBI tells SC: The agency rejected a petitioner’s accusation that it is shielding the perpetrators and not conducting a fair inquiry.
- Burhan Wani’s associate among three militants killed in Shopian gunfight, say police: The gunfight started in the district’s Imam Sahib area when the suspected militants opened fire on the forces during a cordon-and-search operation.
- Narendra Modi mocks Congress for claiming it conducted surgical strikes, says no one knew about them: The prime minister claimed at a rally in Rajasthan that the Opposition party perhaps thinks that surgical strikes are some kind of a video game.
- Former court master who allegedly tampered SC order in Ericsson-Anil Ambani case granted bail: Judge MK Nagpal said that Tapan Chakraborty had been in custody since his arrest on April 7 and had been extensively interrogated.
- SC stays trial against actor Dileep in sexual assault case after Kerala government asks for time:The state wanted more time to consider whether a memory card that contains video footage of the alleged assault constitutes a document under the law.
- Priyanka Gandhi says she stopped children from shouting abusive slogan against Narendra Modi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued the Congress leader a notice for allegedly involving children in her election campaign.
- SC agrees to hear Opposition’s review plea seeking verification of 50% votes using VVPAT slips: The petitioners said an ‘increase from one to five EVMs per constituency is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court.’
- Actor Akshay Kumar says he holds a Canadian passport, has never ‘hidden or denied it’: Kumar said he has was disappointed that his citizenship was being dragged into ‘needless controversy’.