The big news: Kejriwal slapped during roadshow, BJP calls it ‘scripted’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cyclone Fani has weakened after leaving 12 dead in Odisha, and the Centre defended PMO’s ‘monitoring’ of the Rafale deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal slapped during election rally in Delhi, AAP blames BJP: The police are questioning the 33-year-old assailant to ascertain his motives.
- Cyclone Fani weakens into deep depression, toll in Odisha rises to 12: A UN agency praised India’s zero-casualty policy and ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The NEET was postponed in Odisha and new dates will be announced soon.
- Monitoring of Rafale deal by PMO cannot be seen as interference, Centre tells SC in fresh affidavits: The government claimed that unsubstantiated media reports and internal file notings ‘projected in a selective manner’ cannot be the basis for review petitions.
- Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre and militants to announce Ramzan ceasefire: The former chief minister and PDP chief said the ceasefire announced by the government last year had helped provide ‘a huge sense of relief’.
- ‘Rahul Gandhi’s Midas touch,’ says BJP on report that his firm’s co-owner got defence deals in UPA’s time: Subsidiaries associated with Ulrik McKnight reportedly got offset contracts in the Scorpene deal when the Congress-led UPA was in power.
- Some Easter Sunday suicide bombers had visited Kashmir, Kerala, says Sri Lanka Army chief: This is the first time that a top official has confirmed that the suspects in the attacks had visited India.
- ‘Such people untie my shoelaces,’ says Varun Gandhi about BSP candidate and his brother: The BJP MP made the comment at a public meeting in his constituency Sultanpur, where the candidate this time is his mother Maneka Gandhi.
- Lack of unanimity in EC’s decisions shows ‘fear of Modi-Shah’ is weakening, says P Chidambaram: One election commissioner reportedly disagreed with the decision to let the two off the hook in some cases of alleged poll code violations.
- ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ will remain our slogan, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said he had apologised to the Supreme Court about attributing a ‘chowkidar’ remark to them, but will not apologise to the BJP or Modi.
- Twenty-one injured as Boeing 737 skids on runway and falls into river in Florida: The aircraft had 143 people on board.