Arvind Kejriwal slapped during election rally in Delhi, AAP blames BJP: The police are questioning the 33-year-old assailant to ascertain his motives. Cyclone Fani weakens into deep depression, toll in Odisha rises to 12: A UN agency praised India’s zero-casualty policy and ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The NEET was postponed in Odisha and new dates will be announced soon. Monitoring of Rafale deal by PMO cannot be seen as interference, Centre tells SC in fresh affidavits: The government claimed that unsubstantiated media reports and internal file notings ‘projected in a selective manner’ cannot be the basis for review petitions. Mehbooba Mufti urges Centre and militants to announce Ramzan ceasefire: The former chief minister and PDP chief said the ceasefire announced by the government last year had helped provide ‘a huge sense of relief’. ‘Rahul Gandhi’s Midas touch,’ says BJP on report that his firm’s co-owner got defence deals in UPA’s time: Subsidiaries associated with Ulrik McKnight reportedly got offset contracts in the Scorpene deal when the Congress-led UPA was in power. Some Easter Sunday suicide bombers had visited Kashmir, Kerala, says Sri Lanka Army chief: This is the first time that a top official has confirmed that the suspects in the attacks had visited India. ‘Such people untie my shoelaces,’ says Varun Gandhi about BSP candidate and his brother: The BJP MP made the comment at a public meeting in his constituency Sultanpur, where the candidate this time is his mother Maneka Gandhi. Lack of unanimity in EC’s decisions shows ‘fear of Modi-Shah’ is weakening, says P Chidambaram: One election commissioner reportedly disagreed with the decision to let the two off the hook in some cases of alleged poll code violations.

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ will remain our slogan, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said he had apologised to the Supreme Court about attributing a ‘chowkidar’ remark to them, but will not apologise to the BJP or Modi. Twenty-one injured as Boeing 737 skids on runway and falls into river in Florida: The aircraft had 143 people on board.