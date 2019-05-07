The big news: Complainant in CJI case says her ‘worst fears’ have come true, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi responded to Modi’s remarks about his father, and the Supreme Court will hear review pleas against the Rafale deal on Friday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Complainant in CJI sexual harassment case says she is ‘highly disappointed’ with verdict: An in-house inquiry committee of the Supreme Court found ‘no substance’ in the accusations against Gogoi. The Supreme Court said a plea seeking CBI inquiry into ‘conspiracy to frame CJI’ will be heard in due course.
- ‘Will return hatred with love,’ says Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi’s remarks about Rajiv Gandhi: Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to fight elections in the name of ‘Bofors-accused’ Rajiv Gandhi.
- SC to hear Rafale review pleas and contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi on May 10: The judges said they were surprised that the two cases had been listed for hearing on different dates despite a court order on the matter.
- Screening of film featuring Pragya Singh Thakur stopped by EC officials, says report: The poll panel took the step after the Congress lodged a complaint of Model Code of Conduct violation.
- SC orders CBI to finish probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case by June 3: The court initially asked the CBI to finish the probe by May 20, but Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the agency, said this was not possible.
- Severe heatwave conditions likely to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh till Friday, says IMD: Parts of Telangana will experience a heatwave, the Met department added.
- Woman dies after allegedly being set on fire for marrying outside her caste: The incident occurred in Nighoj village in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra on May 1. Her husband is being treated for burn injuries, said a doctor.
- Narendra Modi accuses Mamata Banerjee of politicising Cyclone Fani: The West Bengal chief minister said she could not take the prime minister’s call as she was in Kharagpur monitoring the situation before the storm’s arrival.
- NEET to be held in Odisha on May 20 after being postponed because of Cyclone Fani: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says Karnataka students who missed exam due to a delayed train will get another chance to take the test.
- Leh Press Club alleges BJP tried to bribe its members, party threatens to file defamation case: The saffron party demanded an apology from the organisation for levelling ‘baseless allegations’.