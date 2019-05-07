A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Complainant in CJI sexual harassment case says she is ‘highly disappointed’ with verdict: An in-house inquiry committee of the Supreme Court found ‘no substance’ in the accusations against Gogoi. The Supreme Court said a plea seeking CBI inquiry into ‘conspiracy to frame CJI’ will be heard in due course.
  2. ‘Will return hatred with love,’ says Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi’s remarks about Rajiv Gandhi: Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to fight elections in the name of ‘Bofors-accused’ Rajiv Gandhi.
  3. SC to hear Rafale review pleas and contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi on May 10: The judges said they were surprised that the two cases had been listed for hearing on different dates despite a court order on the matter.
  4. Screening of film featuring Pragya Singh Thakur stopped by EC officials, says report: The poll panel took the step after the Congress lodged a complaint of Model Code of Conduct violation.
  5. SC orders CBI to finish probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home case by June 3: The court initially asked the CBI to finish the probe by May 20, but Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the agency, said this was not possible.
  6. Severe heatwave conditions likely to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh till Friday, says IMD: Parts of Telangana will experience a heatwave, the Met department added.
  7. Woman dies after allegedly being set on fire for marrying outside her caste: The incident occurred in Nighoj village in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra on May 1. Her husband is being treated for burn injuries, said a doctor.
  8. Narendra Modi accuses Mamata Banerjee of politicising Cyclone Fani: The West Bengal chief minister said she could not take the prime minister’s call as she was in Kharagpur monitoring the situation before the storm’s arrival.
  9. NEET to be held in Odisha on May 20 after being postponed because of Cyclone Fani: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says Karnataka students who missed exam due to a delayed train will get another chance to take the test.
  10. Leh Press Club alleges BJP tried to bribe its members, party threatens to file defamation case: The saffron party demanded an apology from the organisation for levelling ‘baseless allegations’.