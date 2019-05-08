The big news: Woman who complained against CJI seeks copy of inquiry report, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley called Congress a ‘cry baby’, and Mamata Banerjee said she wanted to give Narendra Modi a ‘slap of democracy’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Complainant in CJI harassment case asks for copy of report, says she has a right to know: Lawyers and activists were detained for protesting against the inquiry panel’s decision outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several activists urged retired judges to speak for justice and fairness in the sexual harassment case against the chief justice.
- Arun Jaitley calls Congress a ‘cry baby’, says poll code cannot dilute right to free speech: The Union minister claimed political parties have been complaining of violations of the Model Code of Conduct by opponents excessively.
- I wanted to give Narendra Modi a ‘tight slap of democracy’, says Mamata Banerjee: Meanwhile, Amit Shah asked Banerjee: ‘Will we chant Jai Shri Ram in Pakistan, if not in India?’ He also hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s remark likening the prime minister to Duryodhana, a character in the Mahabharata.
- Supreme Court rejects Opposition review plea seeking to validate 50% of votes: The Election Commission had earlier told the court that verifying 50% of votes would delay Lok Sabha poll results by six days. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu said the EC has assured the Opposition that it will examine discrepancies in the VVPAT system.
- Modi and Shah’s hate speeches promote enmity, Congress MP alleges in SC: The Supreme Court will hear the MP’s petition challenging the EC’s clean chits to the prime minister and BJP chief on Wednesday.
- Ban on Srinagar-Udhampur section of highway relaxed, to be in place only on Sundays from May 13: The administration said the curbs will be relaxed because polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Shopian and Pulwama districts is now over.
- Three arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly beating Dalit man to death for eating in front of them: The assault led to critical injuries and the victim, Jitendra Das, died at a hospital in Dehradun, nine days after receiving treatment.
- Election Commission issues showcause notice to Delhi deputy CM for tweet about AAP candidate’s caste: Manish Sisodia had said on Twitter last week that Atishi Marlena was a ‘Rajputani’ and a ‘pure Kshatrani’.
- 13 Chinese arrested in Pakistan for alleged involvement in human trafficking: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested seven people, including three Chinese, from Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
- Spiritual leader Anand Giri arrested in Australia for allegedly assaulting two women: He was remanded in police custody in Sydney, and ordered to appear in court on June 26.