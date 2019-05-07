Election watch: ‘Why should not BJP take electoral advantage of Masood Azhar ban?’ asks Amit Shah
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah claimed that the saffron party will win more than 282 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In an interview to Hindustan Times, the BJP chief said national security was the party’s topmost priority. The listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was a major achievement of the Modi government, he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Lakku Venkateshwarlu rubbished allegations of booth capturing in Amethi. Union minister Smriti Irani had alerted the poll panel and tweeted a video of a woman who claimed that she was made to vote for the Congress.
Live updates
8.38 am: Asked if listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist help the BJP, Shah says, “It is an achievement of the Modi government, so why should we not take electoral advantage of it?”
8.33 am: Shah says one of the reasons people will vote for Modi government is that the prime minister has assured them that his government is committed to national security, which is the topmost priority of his regime.
8.32 am: BJP President, in an interview to Hindustan Times, claims that BJP will win over 282 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. “Our analysis of the rounds of voting complete shows that not only the number of seats but also the winning margin will increase and the spread of the BJP/NDA will increase in terms of area,” he adds.
8.23 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Lakku Venkateshwarlu rubbishes allegations of booth capturing in Amethi, reports News18. Union minister Smriti Irani had alerted the poll panel and tweeted a video of a woman who claimed that she was made to vote for the Congress.
“Following the complaint, the sector officer, senior officials and even observers rushed to the booth and spoke to the polling agents of the political parties, other officials in the polling booth following which it was conclusively found that the charges in the video clip were fabricated,” Venkateshwarlu tells reporters. “Due to prima facie allegations in the clip, the presiding officer was summarily removed while the probe was going on.”
8.22 am: The Election Commission stops the screening of a short film featuring Bharatiya Janata Party leader and terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, reports PTI. The film, titled Bhagwa Aatankwad Bhramjaal, is based on the Samjhauta Express, Malegaon, Ajmer Dargah and Mecca Masjid blasts.
8.20 am: Here are the top stories from Monday:
- The fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections were held on Monday in which voters across seven states in 51 constituencies cast their ballot. The Election Commission said that the total turnout in the fifth phase was 62.56%.
- Modi challenged the Congress to fight the Lok Sabha elections in the name of “Bofors accused” former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “I will wait and see if the Congress and other Opposition parties will accept this challenge or not.”
- AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP. Sehrawat is the second AAP MLA to join the BJP after Gandhi Nagar legislator Anil Bajpai switched camps on Friday.
- Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeetraded bards over Cyclone Fani. Speaking at an election rally in Tamluk in East Medinipur district, Modi claimed Banerjee did not take his call when he tried to talk to her about the storm. Banerjee said she could not take Modi’s call as she was in Kharagpur monitoring the situation.
- The BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Barrackpore constituency, Arjun Singh, accused Trinamool Congress workers of assaulting him. Singh, who was earlier in the ruling party, is contesting the elections against former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi.
- Suspected militants threw a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where polling is underway for the Anantnag constituency in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections