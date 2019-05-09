A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi at Delhi rally claims Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat to go on a vacation with his family: At another rally in Haryana, Modi listed out the abusive words that Congress leaders that allegedly used against him.   
  2. Mamata Banerjee compares her campaign against BJP to 1942 Quit India movement: The West Bengal chief minister claimed that if Narendra Modi returns to power, there will be no elections in the future.  
  3. US President Donald Trump announces sanctions on Iranian metal exports: Trump’s order came the same day that Iran announced that it has suspended the implementation of some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. 
  4. Toll in Cyclone Fani rises to 41 in Odisha: A government official said electricity in 80% areas in Bhubaneswar will be restored by May 10.
  5. Priyanka Gandhi challenges PM Modi to fight elections on demonetisation, GST and ‘false promises’: The Congress leader also claimed that she knows Delhi better than the prime minister.  
  6. UK court rejects PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi’s bail petition again: Modi was arrested in London on March 19 for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.  
  7. Rahul Gandhi’s apology to the Supreme Court shows ‘political bankruptcy’ of Congress, says BJP: Prakash Javadekar also claimed that the Congress and Opposition parties have hurled 52 abuses at Modi so far, and said this will help BJP get more seats.  
  8. BJP Bongaon candidate hired a Bangladeshi hitman to kill me, alleges West Bengal ministerJyotipriya Mallick claimed his aide received a call from Bangladesh on May 5.  
  9. Lawyer Indira Jaising alleges she is being penalised for speaking up in CJI sexual harassment case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Jaising and Anand Grover, in connection with an alleged FCRA violation.  
  10. Robert Vadra tells Narendra Modi to talk about poverty and jobs instead of him at election rallies: The businessman accused the prime minister of bringing up his name at rallies to divert attention from the government’s failures.