The big news: Modi claims Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat for family holiday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee compared her campaign against BJP to 1942 Quit India movement, and the US announced sanctions against Iranian metals.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi at Delhi rally claims Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat to go on a vacation with his family: At another rally in Haryana, Modi listed out the abusive words that Congress leaders that allegedly used against him.
- Mamata Banerjee compares her campaign against BJP to 1942 Quit India movement: The West Bengal chief minister claimed that if Narendra Modi returns to power, there will be no elections in the future.
- US President Donald Trump announces sanctions on Iranian metal exports: Trump’s order came the same day that Iran announced that it has suspended the implementation of some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
- Toll in Cyclone Fani rises to 41 in Odisha: A government official said electricity in 80% areas in Bhubaneswar will be restored by May 10.
- Priyanka Gandhi challenges PM Modi to fight elections on demonetisation, GST and ‘false promises’: The Congress leader also claimed that she knows Delhi better than the prime minister.
- UK court rejects PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi’s bail petition again: Modi was arrested in London on March 19 for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.
- Rahul Gandhi’s apology to the Supreme Court shows ‘political bankruptcy’ of Congress, says BJP: Prakash Javadekar also claimed that the Congress and Opposition parties have hurled 52 abuses at Modi so far, and said this will help BJP get more seats.
- BJP Bongaon candidate hired a Bangladeshi hitman to kill me, alleges West Bengal minister: Jyotipriya Mallick claimed his aide received a call from Bangladesh on May 5.
- Lawyer Indira Jaising alleges she is being penalised for speaking up in CJI sexual harassment case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Jaising and Anand Grover, in connection with an alleged FCRA violation.
- Robert Vadra tells Narendra Modi to talk about poverty and jobs instead of him at election rallies: The businessman accused the prime minister of bringing up his name at rallies to divert attention from the government’s failures.