Election watch: Rahul Gandhi says 1984 riots was a terrible tragedy and should never have happened
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happened.
India’s General Elections will take place in two more phases on May 12 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday rebuked his party’s Indian Overseas Chairman Sam Pitroda for a remark about the 1984 violence. Gandhi said Pitroda’s comment was “absolutely and completely out of line and is not appreciated” and added that he must apologise.
The Election Commission on Friday sent a notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sidhu has 24 hours to respond.
Live updates
9.33 am: The Election Commission declares re-polling at booth No. 116 in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and booth No. 110 in Arambag seat. The re-polling will be held on Sunday.
9.18 am: Gandhi says some people are focusing on futile matters to dodge questions on income, jobs and farm crisis. She claims she cannot live with cowardice. “I had the thought that at a time this country’s democracy, our Constitution and institutions are under attack, sitting at home and not coming to politics will be cowardly,” she adds.
9.17 am: In an interview to Hindustan Times, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi says BJP’s nationalism starts and ends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.
9.14 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says Narendra Modi should not have linked late PM Rajiv Gandhi with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reports NDTV. “What if someone links Modi with Godhra?” he asks. He, however, disapproves of Sam Pitroda’s remarks.
8.57 am: The Election Commission sends a notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sidhu has 24 hours to respond.
8.51 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda apologised for his purported remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. Pitroda said his remark was misrepresented and “blown out of proportion”.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 violence showed the Congress party’s arrogance.
- The Leh district election officer wrote to the Indian Army on a complaint raised by a candidate alleging malpractice in the electronic postal ballotsystem by commanding officers.
- The State Bank of India sold electoral bonds worth Rs 3,622 crorein March and April, the response to a Right to Information query has revealed.
- The Time magazine has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India’s “divider in chief” on the cover of its May 20 issue.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalsaid Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power after the Lok Sabha elections.
- The Aam Aadmi Party sent a legal notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly distributing derogatory pamphlets about AAP candidate Atishi Marlena.