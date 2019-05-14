Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that he had given the Indian Air Force the green signal to proceed with airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot area on February 26 despite bad weather because “the clouds could actually help our planes escape the radars”.

“Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all aircraft disappear from the radar?” Gandhi said at a rally in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister made the much-derided remarks in an interview to News Nation on Saturday. He claimed to have used his “raw wisdom” to dispel the doubts of defence experts who planned the mission. “I am surprised that the country’s pundits who abuse me never figured this out,” he told the news channel.

However, as many experts have noted on social media, Modi’s observation has no scientific basis. Radar technology uses radio waves to detect objects that may be obscured by fog. So, the clouds over the region on Balakot would not have given Indian fighter jets any advantage. The Twitter accounts of the BJP’s national and Gujarat units shared the interview clip, but deleted these soon after.

Gandhi also attacked BJP leaders for calling the Indian Army “Narendra Modi’s army” and said it was built with the “blood and sweat of India”.

Modi has often been criticised for talking about the Indian Army during campaigns. On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Modi has been talking about the country’s security forces because he was unable to speak about the last five years of his government.

Hinting at Modi’s interview with actor Akshay Kumar, Gandhi said, “Modi ji, you taught (us) how to eat mangoes; now tell the country what you did for jobless youth.”

The Congress president claimed that his party’s proposed NYAY scheme would benefit the economy and fix the “injustice” done because of the Goods and Services Tax regime and the demonetisation exercise.

“The Nyay scheme will benefit five crore families who earn less than Rs 12,000 per month,” Gandhi said. “This means Rs 72,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries annually and Rs 3.6 lakh in five years.”