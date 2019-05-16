The big news: EC seeks report after Pragya Thakur calls Godse a patriot, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi claimed Mamata Banerjee threatened to imprison him, and the Congress said it has no problem if another Opposition leader becomes PM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse a patriot, retracts it after BJP demands apology: The Election Commission has asked the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer for a report on the matter.
- Narendra Modi alleges Mamata Banerjee has threatened to imprison him: Mamata Banerjee rebuffed PM Modi’s offer to rebuild Vidyasagar statue and Opposition leaders expressed their solidarity with the West Bengal government.
- ‘Congress has no problem if it does not get the prime minister’s post,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the focus is to not let the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power.
- Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah as protests erupt after alleged cow vigilantes kill a man in Jammu: The police said the situation is currently under control, and seven people have been detained in connection with the case.
- Modi attacks SP-BSP for fielding rape accused: Atul Rai, the BSP nominee from Ghosi seat, has reportedly gone missing since May 1 when an FIR was lodged by a college student accusing him of sexual assault.
- Mumbai doctor arrested after resident complains he made derogatory posts against Pragya Thakur, says ANI: The complainant, Ravindra Tiwari, had claimed that Sunil Kumar Nishad’s also made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Brahminical’ posts.
- CBI withdraws plea from Delhi court to further investigate a payoff claim in Bofors case: The application was filed on February 1, 2018 when the agency had claimed to have come across fresh material and evidence in the case.
- Two Indian climbers die while scaling Mount Kanchenjunga: The two trekkers died due to hypothermia and snowblindness right above Camp IV after they were unable to continue their descent.
- Saudi warplanes strike Sana’a in retaliation against pipeline attack by Houthis: The military coalition led by Riyadh reportedly targeted nine military sites in and around the capital city, killing at least six civilians.
- Rahul Gandhi meets complainant, says ‘justice will be done’: The Congress president met the woman’s family and said that action will be taken against the culprits.