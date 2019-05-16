A look at the headlines right now:

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse a patriot, retracts it after BJP demands apology: The Election Commission has asked the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer for a report on the matter. Narendra Modi alleges Mamata Banerjee has threatened to imprison him: Mamata Banerjee rebuffed PM Modi’s offer to rebuild Vidyasagar statue and Opposition leaders expressed their solidarity with the West Bengal government. ‘Congress has no problem if it does not get the prime minister’s post,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the focus is to not let the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power. Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah as protests erupt after alleged cow vigilantes kill a man in Jammu: The police said the situation is currently under control, and seven people have been detained in connection with the case. Modi attacks SP-BSP for fielding rape accused: Atul Rai, the BSP nominee from Ghosi seat, has reportedly gone missing since May 1 when an FIR was lodged by a college student accusing him of sexual assault. Mumbai doctor arrested after resident complains he made derogatory posts against Pragya Thakur, says ANI: The complainant, Ravindra Tiwari, had claimed that Sunil Kumar Nishad’s also made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Brahminical’ posts. CBI withdraws plea from Delhi court to further investigate a payoff claim in Bofors case: The application was filed on February 1, 2018 when the agency had claimed to have come across fresh material and evidence in the case. Two Indian climbers die while scaling Mount Kanchenjunga: The two trekkers died due to hypothermia and snowblindness right above Camp IV after they were unable to continue their descent. Saudi warplanes strike Sana’a in retaliation against pipeline attack by Houthis: The military coalition led by Riyadh reportedly targeted nine military sites in and around the capital city, killing at least six civilians. Rahul Gandhi meets complainant, says ‘justice will be done’: The Congress president met the woman’s family and said that action will be taken against the culprits.