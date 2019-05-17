The big news: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a patriot, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two people were arrested in connection with the Guwahati grenade attack, and the US announced a proposal for a merit-based immigration system.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse a patriot, retracts it after BJP demands apology: The Election Commission ordered Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao to submit a report on the matter.
- ULFA ‘sleeper cell’ member and TV actor arrested in connection with grenade attack in Guwahati: Pranomoy Rajguru, identified as a ‘senior cadre’ of the militant group, and actor Jahnavi Saikia were arrested from the city’s Bagharbari locality.
- Donald Trump announces new immigration system based on merit: The president said his proposal was ‘pro-America’ and ‘pro-immigrant’, and would stop undocumented immigrants from entering the country.
- West Bengal government appoints SIT to probe vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue: CCTV cameras at Vidyasagar College, where the bust was kept, had not been functioning for three months, a report said.
- Narendra Modi alleges Mamata Banerjee has threatened to imprison him: Modi claimed at a rally in Matharpur town in West Bengal that the chief minister has also threatened to take over the offices and homes of BJP workers.
- ‘You boasted about 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?’ Priyanka Gandhi mocks PM Modi: The Congress leader also alleged that for Modi, nationalism is only about countering Pakistan, not unemployment or farmers’ problems.
- Family opposing virginity tests files social boycott case against caste panchayat in Maharashtra: The Ambarnath police have lodged a case under the state’s social boycott prohibition law.
- CBI withdraws plea from Delhi court to further investigate a payoff claim in Bofors case: The application was filed on February 1, 2018 when the agency had claimed to have come across fresh material and evidence in the case.
- ‘Congress has no problem if it does not get the prime minister’s post,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the focus is to not let the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power.
- Mumbai doctor arrested after resident complains he made derogatory posts against Pragya Thakur, reports ANI: The complainant, Ravindra Tiwari, had claimed that Sunil Kumar Nishad’s also made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Brahminical’ posts.