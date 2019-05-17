A look at the headlines right now:

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse a patriot, retracts it after BJP demands apology: The Election Commission ordered Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao to submit a report on the matter. ULFA ‘sleeper cell’ member and TV actor arrested in connection with grenade attack in Guwahati: Pranomoy Rajguru, identified as a ‘senior cadre’ of the militant group, and actor Jahnavi Saikia were arrested from the city’s Bagharbari locality. Donald Trump announces new immigration system based on merit: The president said his proposal was ‘pro-America’ and ‘pro-immigrant’, and would stop undocumented immigrants from entering the country. West Bengal government appoints SIT to probe vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue: CCTV cameras at Vidyasagar College, where the bust was kept, had not been functioning for three months, a report said. Narendra Modi alleges Mamata Banerjee has threatened to imprison him: Modi claimed at a rally in Matharpur town in West Bengal that the chief minister has also threatened to take over the offices and homes of BJP workers. ‘You boasted about 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?’ Priyanka Gandhi mocks PM Modi: The Congress leader also alleged that for Modi, nationalism is only about countering Pakistan, not unemployment or farmers’ problems. Family opposing virginity tests files social boycott case against caste panchayat in Maharashtra: The Ambarnath police have lodged a case under the state’s social boycott prohibition law. CBI withdraws plea from Delhi court to further investigate a payoff claim in Bofors case: The application was filed on February 1, 2018 when the agency had claimed to have come across fresh material and evidence in the case. ‘Congress has no problem if it does not get the prime minister’s post,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad: The leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the focus is to not let the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power. Mumbai doctor arrested after resident complains he made derogatory posts against Pragya Thakur, reports ANI: The complainant, Ravindra Tiwari, had claimed that Sunil Kumar Nishad’s also made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Brahminical’ posts.