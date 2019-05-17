A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah and Modi hold press briefing, say BJP will return to power with full majority: Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked the prime minister for avoiding questions at the press meet. Narendra Modi says he will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur: Amit Shah said the BJP will ask Pragya Thakur and two party MPs to explain their remarks and the Congress critcised the saffron party. Taiwan legalises same-sex marriage in a historic first for Asia: The bill allows same-sex couples to form ‘exclusive permanent unions’ and lets them apply for a ‘marriage registration’ with government agencies. Centre refuses to share black money details obtained from Switzerland says PTI: The Finance Ministry said that India and Switzerland share information on black money on case-to-case basis. Two more Indian mountaineers killed, another reported missing in Nepal: Ravi Thakar and Narayan Singh died on Mount Everest and Mount Makalu. ‘Terrorists abound in all religions’: Kamal Haasan again defends his Nathuram Godse remark: The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder said he was not threatened by attacks on him following his comment on Mahamta Gandhi’s assassin. Pragya Thakur and other Malegaon blast accused told to appear in NIA court once a week: The Mumbai court said exemptions will not be granted without convincing reasons. ED attaches former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala’s assets worth nearly Rs 2 crore: The assets included land and a farmhouse located in New Delhi. Pune court orders that copies of FSL reports be provided to two accused in Bhima Koregaon case: The court, however, added that only those documents which have been submitted to the court by the IO in the case can be copied and provided to the accused. SP-BSP alliance is the country’s future, Akhilesh Yadav tells The Indian Express: The Samajwadi Party chief said the alliance was working to ensure social justice, and added that it will decide on its prime ministerial candidate on May 23.