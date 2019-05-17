The big news: PM Modi takes no questions at first press briefing, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said he will never forgive BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for Godse remark, and Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah and Modi hold press briefing, say BJP will return to power with full majority: Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked the prime minister for avoiding questions at the press meet.
- Narendra Modi says he will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur: Amit Shah said the BJP will ask Pragya Thakur and two party MPs to explain their remarks and the Congress critcised the saffron party.
- Taiwan legalises same-sex marriage in a historic first for Asia: The bill allows same-sex couples to form ‘exclusive permanent unions’ and lets them apply for a ‘marriage registration’ with government agencies.
- Centre refuses to share black money details obtained from Switzerland says PTI: The Finance Ministry said that India and Switzerland share information on black money on case-to-case basis.
- Two more Indian mountaineers killed, another reported missing in Nepal: Ravi Thakar and Narayan Singh died on Mount Everest and Mount Makalu.
- ‘Terrorists abound in all religions’: Kamal Haasan again defends his Nathuram Godse remark: The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder said he was not threatened by attacks on him following his comment on Mahamta Gandhi’s assassin.
- Pragya Thakur and other Malegaon blast accused told to appear in NIA court once a week: The Mumbai court said exemptions will not be granted without convincing reasons.
- ED attaches former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala’s assets worth nearly Rs 2 crore: The assets included land and a farmhouse located in New Delhi.
- Pune court orders that copies of FSL reports be provided to two accused in Bhima Koregaon case: The court, however, added that only those documents which have been submitted to the court by the IO in the case can be copied and provided to the accused.
- SP-BSP alliance is the country’s future, Akhilesh Yadav tells The Indian Express: The Samajwadi Party chief said the alliance was working to ensure social justice, and added that it will decide on its prime ministerial candidate on May 23.