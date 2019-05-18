Election watch: ‘What is your position on Mahatma Gandhi’s killer?’ Priyanka Gandhi asks Modi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Six of the seven phases of India’s General Elections have concluded, with the last scheduled on May 19, and the results due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain his position on Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse. “You are a political leader, you have to state your political position,” Gandhi told Modi while speaking to Hindustan Times.
The Makkal Needhi Maiam sought the cancellation of the Sulur Assembly bye-election in Tamil Nadu scheduled on May 19 after authorities denied permission to party chief Kamal Hassan to campaign there.
Live updates
9.53 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kedarnath to offer prayers at the temple, reports ANI. The prime minister will visit the Badrinath shrine on Sunday, according to PTI.
9.34 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Uttarakhand to visit the Kedarnath temple, reports ANI.
9.27 am: The Election Commission announces re-polling at a polling booth (Chhatarkanali Prathamik Vidyalaya) in Bankura parliamentary constituency in West Bengal on May 19 from 7 am to 6 pm. Voting in the constituency was held on May 12.
9.13 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he would welcome any party, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, to form an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party, once the election results are declared, reports Hindustan Times. Naidu is likely to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday.
8.32 am: The Makkal Needhi Maiam has sought the cancellation of the Sulur Assembly bye-election in Tamil Nadu scheduled on May 19 after authorities denied permission to party chief Kamal Hassan to campaign there, reports PTI.
The party, in a letter to the poll panel on Friday, said permission had been denied citing law-and-order problems. Haasan has been criticised by Hindutva activists over the past week for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse “free India’s first extremist.
8.25 am: Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi tells Hindustan Times that Narendra Modi’s remark that he will not be able to forgive the party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot was a “cop-out”.
“You are the prime minister of the country, there is a question of somebody stating that the person who killed the founder of this country and created its democratic foundation, is a patriot,” says Gandhi. “It is not enough to say that in your heart, you will not forgive them. You are a political leader, you have to state your political position. What is your position on the killer of Mahatma Gandhi?”
8.20 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tells The Indian Express that the Congress will sweep the elections. “The Akali Dal is divided into three, so is the Aam Aadmi Party,” he adds. “The Congress will be the biggest gainer. This division, coupled with the anger against the Akalis, our principal opposition, on the sacrilege issue will have a major impact on voting.”
8.10 am: The Congress candidate in Lucknow, Pramod Krishnam, has criticised the party’s Patna Sahib candidate Shatrughan Sinha of not following “party dharm”. Sinha has campaigned for his wife Poonam Sinha, who is the SP-BSP candidate in Lucknow, but not for Krishnam. “He’s taking politics lightly,” ANI quotes Krishnam as saying. “Politics is related to India’s future, there should be sensibility.”
8.06 am: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has said the Muslim vote “shifted to the Congress” at the last minute during the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, reports The Indian Express. “Until 48 hours before polling, it seemed like all seven seats will come to AAP,” he says. “But at the last moment, the complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. We are trying to figure out what happened.”
8 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. This was the first press meet the prime minister addressed since he took over the post in May 2014.
- Opposition leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s press meet with BJP chief Amit Shah. Modi did not answer a single question posed to him, instead directing reporters to Shah.
- Narendra Modi said he will never be able to forgive BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot. Those who speak like this should think a hundred times before speaking, he said.
- Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that the word “Hindu” is not native to India, but of foreign origin. “Neither the Alwars nor the Nayanmars, the famed Vaishnavite and Shaivite saints, had made any note on ‘Hindu’,” Haasan said in a tweet.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi graded his party’s efforts in the Opposition as excellent. He claimed his party had successfully fulfilled its role as an Opposition party to protect the institutions of the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.