The big news: CEC Sunil Arora dismisses reports of rift within poll panel, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BSP chief Mayawati claimed Modi’s loss in Varanasi will be more historic than his win, and three Hizbul militants were killed in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CEC Sunil Arora dismisses reports of rift within EC after Ashok Lavasa’s explosive letter: Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Ashok Lavasa has refused to attend EC poll code meetings since dissent is not being noted. The Congress claimed the ‘Election Commission has become Election Omission’.
- PM Modi’s defeat from Varanasi will be more historic than his win, says Mayawati: The former chief minister claimed that the prime minister’s ‘Gujarat model’ of governance has failed.
- Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including one who killed jawan Aurangzeb in 2018, shot dead: The police identified the suspected militants as Showkat Dar, Irfan War and Muzaffar Sheikh.
- Scott Morrison celebrates initial win after Opposition leader concedes Australian federal elections: The Australian Electoral Commission said the Liberal-National Coalition has won or is ahead in 70% of the votes that have been counted.
- ‘Why does the BJP want to kill me,’ asks Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta claimed that the chief minister had asked his liaison officer to keep his security away on the day he was attacked. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had claimed that ‘Muslim votes in Delhi shifted to Congress’ at the last minute. AAP leaders also alleged that South Delhi polling diaries were manipulated, an allegation that election officials denied.
- Priyanka Gandhi asks Narendra Modi to state his position on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin: Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, but Pragya Thakur killed his soul, said Kailash Satyarthi.
- Police file chargesheet against six accused in Alwar gangrape: The incident had triggered widespread protests in the state after the complainant’s family accused the police of not taking timely action.
- Maharashtra approves promulgation of ordinance on reservation for Maratha students in medical seats: The state received permission from the Election Commission of India to promulgate the ordinance even as the Model Code of Conduct for elections were in place.
- Defence Ministry rejects Vice Admiral Bimal Verma’s plea against appointment of next Navy chief: The Armed Forces Tribunal had given the defence ministry 3 weeks to decide on a petition filed by Verma about Vice Admiral Karambir Singh’s appointment.
- US lifts steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico: This paves the way for the ratification of the new trade agreement that the three countries had signed in November.