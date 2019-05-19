Election watch: Voting begins for the last phase of polling, Narendra Modi seeks re-election
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
The seventh and last phase of India’s General Elections started on May 19, and the results are due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Polling began in 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states and one Union territory in the seventh and final phase of the elections. With this, voting for 542 of the 543 seats of the 17th Lok Sabha ends. The election for Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu was cancelled last month. Bye-elections for four Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Bihar, Goa and Karnataka is also under way.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi today. Kirron Kher, Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad are among the other key candidates in the fray.
Here is everything you need to know about the seventh and the final phase of voting.
Live updates
9 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets devotees at Kedarnath temple. “I want people of our nation to see the country,” Modi tells reporters, according to ANI. “While, I don’t have any objection to them travelling to foreign countries but they should also travel to see the different places in our country.”
8.55 am: Trinamool Congress candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay casts his vote. “The Vidyasagar bust vandalism is not the only issue for us, the whole country is shaken by the vandalism incident,” Bandyopadhyay says, according to News18.
8.40 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Election Commission to ensure “peaceful and impartial” elections in the state ahead of the final phase of polling. Banerjee has said that the poll panel should ensure that polling is held without the “undue interference of the central government” and “any intervention by the ruling party at the Centre”, reports the Hindustan Times.
Banerjee has also referred to the violence that broke out at BJP chief Amit Shah’s Kolkata rally on May 14. “The roadshow was itself a deliberate, intentional and a criminal conspiracy to vandalise the culture and heritage of Kolkata and West Bengal and also to defame the West Bengal government and its people,” she has said, PTI reports.
8.25 am: Trinamool Congress candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, casts his vote in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. “Whatever he [Narendra Modi] said in meeting on May 15 in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said,” ANI quotes Abhishek Banerjee as saying. “If he fails to do so I will sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I will drag him to the court.”
On Wednesday, addressing a rally in Diamond Harbour, Modi had claimed that the state was going through a torturous period under the “bua-bhatija” (aunt-nephew) rule. Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a defamation notice to Modi for making “wildly fabricated allegations” against him at the rally, NDTV reports.
Abhishek Banerjee is seeking re-election from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against BJP’s Nilanjan Roy.
8 am: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh allege they were given Rs 500 and ink was forcefully applied to their fingers on Saturday by three men of their village, ANI reports. The villagers claim they were asked not to vote on Sunday.
7.48 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. “Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically,” he tweets.
7.45 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says there should not be a long gap between two phases of voting. “I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this,” ANI quotes Kumar as saying.
7.35 am: A bye-election in Panaji is under way. It was necessitated following the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-polls are under way in Dehri seat in Bihar, four Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu – Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram. Bye-elections are also being held in Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly segments of Karnataka.
7.30 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, ANI reports.
7.15 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath reaches polling booth number 246 in Gorakhpur to cast his vote, ANI reports. The BJP has fielded popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan.
Adityanath was the MP from Gorakhpur from 1999 to 2017, when he was made the chief minister. However, the BJP lost the seat to an alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party during the bye-elections held last year.
7.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the key contestants in the fray today. The seat has 26 candidates, including Congress’ Ajay Rai. Varanasi is one of 13 constituencies in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh that will vote on Sunday.
7.05 am: Voting in all constituencies in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, as well as parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal begins.