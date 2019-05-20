Suspected militants shot a Peoples Democratic Party worker in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said the police. Mohammad Jamal Bhat, 65, suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place near his residence in Zungalpora village. “He has been evacuated to hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment,” said the police. Kulgam Chief Medical Officer Fazil Kochak told Greater Kashmir that Bhat had two firearm injuries – one in his abdomen and another in the shoulder.

A case has been registered against unknown people, said the police, adding that a search is on to catch the assailants. “Officers from the local police unit are at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime,” the police added.

In the last two months, there have been five such attacks on political and social activists. On May 5, unidentified militants shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. On April 9, militants killed senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar. On April 4, Abdul Majeed Dar was shot dead at his residence in Kulgam. Five days before that, suspected militants shot dead social activist Arjumand Majid Bhat in Baramulla district. National Conference leader Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at by suspected militants in Anantnag district on March 14.

After Mir’s death, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered an inquiry to ascertain if there was any security lapse that led to the killing of several political activists in the state. He also asked state Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to ensure that all political people are protected at any cost.