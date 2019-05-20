Election watch: Exit poll predictions help Sensex surge over 900 points
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s seven-phase General Elections concluded on May 19, and the results are due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Several Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh, on Sunday dismissed the exit poll predictions of a comfortable win for BJP-led NDA. However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said every single exit poll cannot go wrong.
Live updates
10.45 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath asks Governor Ram Naik to expel minister OP Rajbhar from his cabinet, NDTV reports. Rajbhar is the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the BJP.
On Friday, Rajbhar had allegedly abused and threatened BJP workers at a public meeting in Ghazipur. An FIR was filed against him on Saturday by a BJP worker. Rajbhar asked his supporters and party cadres to thrash BJP workers if they attempt to spread any misinformation ahead of the last phase of the polling, the complainant claimed.
10.08 am: The rupee rises 79 paise to 69.44 against the dollar in early trade after exit polls suggest a second consecutive term for the NDA.
The Sensex is up 903.08 points at 38,833.85, while the Nifty 50 has gained 268.25 points to reach 11,675.40. Both have gained 2.3%.
Also read:
Sensex opens nearly 1,000 points higher, Nifty 250 as exit polls show NDA sweep
9.45 am: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says all exit polls are wrong and asks people to wait till May 23 for the results. “In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government,” Tharoor tweets.
He cites the recent national elections in Australia where Prime Minister Scott Morrison defied all exit polls and secured a surprise win over the opposition Labor Party.
9.20 am: The Election Commission orders disciplinary action against the presiding officer of a polling station in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency in Delhi who forgot to delete test votes, necessitating the need for a repoll, PTI reports.
9.15 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu says time and again exit polls have failed to catch “the people’s pulse”. “Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances,” Naidu tweets.
He says while he is confident that his Telugu Desam Party will form the government again in Andhra Pradesh, a non-BJP government will be at the Centre. “We reiterate our demand to the ECI to count VVPATs in at least 50% of polling stations. VVPATs should be counted in 5 polling stations in each Assembly Constituency at the beginning of counting process. In case of discrepancy, all VVPATs of Assembly Constituency shall be counted,” he adds.
9 am: The BJP demands repolling in several booths in eight constituencies that went to polls on Sunday, claiming that the Trinamool Congress workers had indulged in violence. “In Diamond Harbour, Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Jadavpur, Basirhat, Mathurapur and Joynagar, there has been rampant violence,” says BJP leader Mukul Roy, according to PTI. “The TMC is afraid of defeat, that is why it is resorting to violence.”
8.53 am: Bahujan Samaj Party clarifies that Mayawati will not be holding any meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi today, reports ANI. There were reports that Mayawati would meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday.
8.52 am: Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismisses the exit poll predictions and urges all Opposition parties to be united.
8.51 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday evening, with the electorate in 59 constituencies in seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh exercising their franchise in the final phase. Results for all seven phases will be out on Thursday. By 9 pm, the estimated turnout in the final phase was 64.02%.
- Soon after the elections ended, media outlets published exit poll results. Most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will secure a comfortable majority. The Congress is likely to gain in its tally, but will be far short of what it would need to form a government, the forecasts showed.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the Election Commission for Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kedarnath shrine over the weekend. Gandhi said the poll panel’s “capitulation before the prime minister and his gang is obvious to all Indians”.