The big news: Two more state Congress leaders resign after election results, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The prime minister resigned ahead of a parliamentary meeting on Saturday, and at least 19 died in a fire at a tutorial centre in Surat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress campaign chief in Karnataka, Amethi unit president resign over dismal election results: Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh state unit chief and Odisha chief had quit.
- Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi resigns as PM: The NDA Parliamentary party will meet on Saturday, and is likely to formally endorse Modi as the prime minister.
- At least 19 die after fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Surat: As many as 19 fire engines and two hydraulic platforms were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
- No talks with Pakistan till it stops supporting terrorism, says Indian envoy to United States: Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India can no longer deal with Islamabad’s ‘double-handed policy’ of supporting terrorism and talking about peace.
- Meghalaya HC sets aside single judge order that said India should have become a Hindu Rashtra: The court said the December 2018 verdict was inconsistent with Constitutional principles.
- CBI files chargesheet against five accused in Pollachi sexual abuse case: The agency claimed that they were part of an organised criminal gang and that they were communicating with each other.
- Sri Lanka police arrest 5 men linked to group believed to be responsible for Easter Sunday attacks: Investigators had blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the Easter Sunday blast, which had claimed 253 lives.
- Only 27 Muslim MPs elected to Parliament, none from the BJP: Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will send six Muslim MPs each to the Lok Sabha.
- ‘Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer has won,’ says Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur’s victory: Singh made these remarks a day after he lost to Thakur, who made her electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange indicted under Espionage Act for publishing classified files: In 2010, WikiLeaks had released military and diplomatic documents that revealed potential war crimes committed by the American military.