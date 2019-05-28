The Indian government on Tuesday issued an updated advisory for citizens travelling to Sri Lanka, asking them to be careful and vigilant in view of last month’s terror attacks in Colombo, which claimed more than 250 lives. Days after the explosions on April 21, the Ministry of External Affairs had asked citizens not to undertake non-essential travel to Sri Lanka.

“Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew & restrictions on social media and the opening of schools,” the MEA said in its advisory on Tuesday. “Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are advised to be careful and vigilant.”

Citizens travelling to the neighbouring country can contact the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy and consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota for any assistance, the government said. It also shared helpline numbers of the High Commission in Colombo.

Sri Lankan investigators had blamed the National Thowheed Jamath for the Easter Sunday, which had claimed 253 lives. The Islamic State group, however, had claimed responsibility for the terror attacks.

On April 26, Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena had said that Zahran Hashim, who allegedly played a key role in the blasts, had died in the explosion at the Shangri-La hotel. The Sri Lankan Police have arrested over 1,000 people since the attacks took place. Police officials say that all those responsible for the blasts have either been killed or arrested.

On May 13, Sri Lanka had imposed a nationwide curfew after mobs attacked mosques and shops of Muslim owners. The government had also temporarily blocked social media and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp after a mosque was attacked in Chilaw.

Almost 10% of the nation’s population is Muslim, while the majority are Sinhalese Buddhists.