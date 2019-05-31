Top news: UP gets maximum berths in Modi Cabinet, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar
Narendra Modi was sworn in as the country’s prime minister for a second term on Thursday and 24 MPs took oath to be part of the Cabinet. With 10 ministers being sworn-in, Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation in the second Narendra Modi-led government.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has refuted reports of possible merger between his party and the Congress.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to create a rift between Bengalis and non-Bengali communities in the state.
Binny, India’s only orangutan, dies at 41 in Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park
India’s lone orangutan has died at the age of 41 of respiratory complications at the Nandan Kanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. The orangutan, called Binny, was undergoing treatment for old-age related complications, and died on Wednesday night.
Delhi records hottest May in six years as mercury soars to 46.8 degrees Celsius
Delhi and the National Capital Region reeled under heatwave conditions on Thursday, reported PTI. The Palam Observatory registered a maximum temperature of 46.8°C , the highest in May since 2013 when it had touched 47.2°C.
West Bengal: BJP worker stabbed to death in Burdwan, saffron party blames Trinamool Congress
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday claimed that Trinamool Congress supporters had killed its worker in a village in East Burdwan in West Bengal, reports said. The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the claim.
Uttar Pradesh has maximum representation in Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet
With 10 ministers being sworn-in on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation in the second Narendra Modi-led government. This is followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between militants and security personnel under way in Shopian
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Dragad-Sugan village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, said the police. An unidentified official told Global News Service that additional reinforcement of security personnel was being sent to the encounter site.
Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar amid reports of merger between Congress and NCP
Amid speculation of a possible merger between the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi met Sharad Pawar on Thursday at his residence in New Delhi. However, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar refuted the possibility of a merger, adding that he and Gandhi discussed the Lok Sabha election results, the drought and imminent Assembly polls in Maharashtra during their meeting.
BJP is trying to create rift between Bengalis and non-Bengali communities, alleges Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to create a rift between Bengalis and non-Bengali communities in the state. Banerjee claimed the saffron party, which increased its tally in the state from two Lok Sabha constituencies to 18 seats, will never be able to get a majority in West Bengal.