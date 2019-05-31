A look at the headlines right now:

India’s economic growth slipped to 5.8% in January-March – slowest in over four years: With this data, India lost its tag of the fastest growing major economy to China. Centre releases report that showed unemployment rose to 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-’18: Opposition leaders had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of burying the report. Parliament session to begin on June 17, Union Budget to presented on July 5: The speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19. Centre approves extension of PM-KISAN Yojana to all eligible farmers irrespective of landholdings: The Union Cabinet approved pension schemes for farmers and traders, and extended a scholarship scheme to children of policemen killed in terror attacks. NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar says ‘big-bang reforms’ likely during first 100 days of new government: The reforms will include changes to labour laws, creation of land banks for new industrial development, and moves towards privatisation, Kumar told Reuters. Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly a Hawk aircraft: The Indian Air Force said that Singh landed after a four-aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Thursday. DMK likens Rahul Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, says Congress needs a ‘broad-minded person’ like him: An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece said Gandhi transcended electoral politics during the election campaign. Philippines ships 69 containers of trash to Canada after diplomatic spat: Roughly 1,500 tonnes of repatriated trash will be shipped to the Canadian city of Vancouver before the end of June. Kerala government cancels order reinstating policeman who allegedly delayed inquiry into Kevin Joseph killing: Kochi Range Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare issued MS Shibu a termination notice in February but he was reinstated on May 27. Three states fined Rs 25 lakh each by NGT for continued damage to Ganga: The green tribunal said that the insensitivity in a serious matter from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal is a matter of concern.