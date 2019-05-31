The big news: GDP growth slows to four-year low of 5.8% in January-March, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre released a report that showed unemployment at a 45-year high of 6.1%, and the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on June 17.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s economic growth slipped to 5.8% in January-March – slowest in over four years: With this data, India lost its tag of the fastest growing major economy to China.
- Centre releases report that showed unemployment rose to 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-’18: Opposition leaders had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of burying the report.
- Parliament session to begin on June 17, Union Budget to presented on July 5: The speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19.
- Centre approves extension of PM-KISAN Yojana to all eligible farmers irrespective of landholdings: The Union Cabinet approved pension schemes for farmers and traders, and extended a scholarship scheme to children of policemen killed in terror attacks.
- NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar says ‘big-bang reforms’ likely during first 100 days of new government: The reforms will include changes to labour laws, creation of land banks for new industrial development, and moves towards privatisation, Kumar told Reuters.
- Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly a Hawk aircraft: The Indian Air Force said that Singh landed after a four-aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Thursday.
- DMK likens Rahul Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, says Congress needs a ‘broad-minded person’ like him: An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece said Gandhi transcended electoral politics during the election campaign.
- Philippines ships 69 containers of trash to Canada after diplomatic spat: Roughly 1,500 tonnes of repatriated trash will be shipped to the Canadian city of Vancouver before the end of June.
- Kerala government cancels order reinstating policeman who allegedly delayed inquiry into Kevin Joseph killing: Kochi Range Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare issued MS Shibu a termination notice in February but he was reinstated on May 27.
- Three states fined Rs 25 lakh each by NGT for continued damage to Ganga: The green tribunal said that the insensitivity in a serious matter from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal is a matter of concern.