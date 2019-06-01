A look at the headlines right now:

‘No language will be imposed,’ says Javadekar after politicians criticise draft education policy: Earlier in the day, political leaders in Tamil Nadu spoke out against the emphasis on Hindi in the proposals of the Kasturirangan Committee. ‘Unfortunate’, says India after United States decides to end preferential trade treatment: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement. Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party, asks MPs not to let their guard down: At CPP meet, Rahul Gandhi said their 52 MPs were enough to make the BJP jump every day. Former minister Praful Patel summoned by ED on June 6 for questioning about alleged aviation scam: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said he would be happy to cooperate with the agency and ‘help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector’. Monsoon likely to arrive on June 6, heatwave conditions to continue in North India: Monsoon is supposed to be normal this year at 96% of the Long Period Average. Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs. Lawyer and his assistant arrested in Dabholkar murder case are not cooperating, CBI tells court: The sessions court in Pune extended the remand of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave till June 4. NASA hires three companies to send equipment to Moon from 2020: The equipment be used to carry out scientific investigations and demonstrate advanced technologies so that astronauts can land on the lunar surface by 2024. Pinarayi Vijayan asks for report on Wayanad farmer suicide after Rahul Gandhi’s call for investigation: Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, wrote to the Kerala chief minister on May 28 about a farmer who committed suicide after failing to repay loans. Train hawker, whose video mimicking politicians went viral, sent to jail for 10 days: The Railway Protection Force said Avdhesh Dubey was arrested for unauthorised vending.