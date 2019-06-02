The big news: Centre says Hindi won’t be imposed after Tamil Nadu protests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi addressed Congress Parliamentarians and said they had won a tough fight, and heatwave conditions likely to continue in the North.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘No language will be imposed,’ says Javadekar after politicians criticise draft education policy: Earlier in the day, political leaders in Tamil Nadu spoke out against the emphasis on Hindi in the proposals of the Kasturirangan Committee.
- ‘Congress’ 52 MPs are enough to make BJP jump every day’, says Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi, who was elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party, asked MPs not to let their guard down.
- Monsoon likely to arrive on June 6, heatwave conditions to continue in North India: Monsoon is supposed to be normal this year at 96% of the Long Period Average.
- Alleged BJP workers heckle TMC leaders, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanchrapara: BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed his party will send 10 lakh post cards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
- Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs.
- ‘Unfortunate’, says India after United States decides to end preferential trade treatment: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement.
- Former minister Praful Patel summoned by ED on June 6 for questioning about alleged aviation scam: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said he would be happy to cooperate with the agency and ‘help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector’.
- Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Union minister after he calls Hyderabad a ‘safe zone for terror’: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, however, stood by his remark, and said terrorist attacks in the country can be traced back to the city.
- Train hawker, whose video mimicking politicians went viral, sent to jail for 10 days: The Railway Protection Force said Avdhesh Dubey was arrested for unauthorised vending.
- Football star Neymar accused of rape in Paris hotel: Neymar is accused of using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent.