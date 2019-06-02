A look at the headlines right now:

‘No language will be imposed,’ says Javadekar after politicians criticise draft education policy: Earlier in the day, political leaders in Tamil Nadu spoke out against the emphasis on Hindi in the proposals of the Kasturirangan Committee. ‘Congress’ 52 MPs are enough to make BJP jump every day’, says Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi, who was elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party, asked MPs not to let their guard down. Monsoon likely to arrive on June 6, heatwave conditions to continue in North India: Monsoon is supposed to be normal this year at 96% of the Long Period Average. Alleged BJP workers heckle TMC leaders, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanchrapara: BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed his party will send 10 lakh post cards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs. ‘Unfortunate’, says India after United States decides to end preferential trade treatment: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement. Former minister Praful Patel summoned by ED on June 6 for questioning about alleged aviation scam: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said he would be happy to cooperate with the agency and ‘help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector’. Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Union minister after he calls Hyderabad a ‘safe zone for terror’: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, however, stood by his remark, and said terrorist attacks in the country can be traced back to the city. Train hawker, whose video mimicking politicians went viral, sent to jail for 10 days: The Railway Protection Force said Avdhesh Dubey was arrested for unauthorised vending. Football star Neymar accused of rape in Paris hotel: Neymar is accused of using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent.