Indian embassy in Islamabad protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar party guests by Pakistani officers: The High Commission asked the Pakistani government to ‘urgently investigate these ugly events’. ‘BJP is using Jai Shri Ram as party slogan, trying to sell ideology of hatred’, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the saffron party is using the slogan in a misconceived manner by mixing religion with politics. Farmer dies of heatstroke in Sikar in Rajasthan; temperature hits 48.9°C in Churu: One report, however, said three people in the state had died of sunstroke. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen glacier on Monday to review security: Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik vacates Bijepur Assembly seat, retains Hinjili: A BJP legislator said the chief minister’s decision showed his ‘discriminating attitude’ to western Odisha. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet with eight JD(U) ministers, says no rift with BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party was offered one Cabinet berth, but it has not taken it yet. Divya Spandana, Congress social media head, deletes her Twitter and Instagram accounts: In her last tweet, she had congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming finance minister. Navy sailor’s wife arrested in Goa after she bludgeons him to death: Neighbours told the police that the man had a habit of beating his wife and was an alcoholic. SpiceJet says it plans to hire up to 2,000 staff from debt-ridden Jet Airways: SpiceJet Chairperson and Managing Director Ajay Singh told PTI in an interview that the airline had already employed 1,100 Jet Airways staff. Israel carries out air strikes in Syria following rocket fire, 10 killed: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country will ‘respond forcefully’ to any aggression against it.