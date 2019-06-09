The big news: Narendra Modi says terror will not defeat Sri Lanka’s spirit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: News channel head, editor held after defamatory content about Adityanath was allegedly aired, and TMC-BJP clashes keep Bengal on the edge.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka, says ‘India never forgets her friends’: The prime minister visited one of the sites of the Easter Sunday attacks to pay his respects.
- News channel head, editor held in UP after it aired allegedly defamatory content about Adityanath: According to the FIR, the channel conducted a panel discussion without checking facts about a woman’s claims against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
- One killed in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal: The TMC claimed its party worker was allegedly hacked to death, while the BJP alleged three party workers were shot dead by ‘Mamata Banerjee’s goons’.
- Bike-borne assailants fire at ABP News team on Barapullah flyover in Delhi: The police said an inquiry is under way and a case has been registered.
- Navjot Sidhu left out of eight consultative groups formed by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: Sidhu was recently stripped of the local bodies portfolio and given charge of the power and energy sources department.
- Air Force announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward for information on missing AN-32 aircraft: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had visited the air station in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday to review the search and rescue operation.
- Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing 5-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh: The arrest came after the girl’s body was found floating in a river on Friday evening.
- Jharkhand minister orders body of 65-year-old man to be exhumed after allegations of starvation: The man’s family had claimed that they had not received ration for three months.
- Prashant Kishor will himself explain his role in Mamata Banerjee’s party, says Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) will hold a national executive meeting on Sunday.
- In US, author sues publisher for $13 million after she loses book contract over a tweet: Natasha Tynes’ lawsuit alleged that Rare Bird Books had defamed her and caused ‘extreme emotional distress’.