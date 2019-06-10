The big news: Three of six convicts in Kathua case given life sentence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Legendary playwright and actor Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru at 81, and Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP over violence in Basirhat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three of six convicts, including 61-year-old village head, sentenced to life in Kathua case: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for an end to ‘politics over a heinous crime’.
- Actor and playwright Girish Karnad dies at 81; Modi among leaders who mourn his death: Tributes rolled in for revered writer, filmmaker and public intellectual.
- BJP is spending crores to spread fake news and incite violence, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister, whose comments came days after violence broke out in Basirhat, accused the saffron party of conspiring to bring down her government.
- Yuvraj Singh, star of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, announces retirement from cricket: One of the finest all-rounders produced by India, Yuvraj Singh made his India debut against Kenya in 2000.
- Journalist Prashant Kanojia’s wife moves Supreme Court, says his arrest is illegal: The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.
- At 48 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature in June: The weather department said the heat wave may persist for the next few days.
- Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case: The Islamabad High Court had refused to extend the bail granted to Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur.
- Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A bilateral meeting with Russia will also be held, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing.
- Hearing of accused doctors’ bail petition in Mumbai medical student suicide case adjourned by local court: Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal broke down in the court after their judicial custody was extended till June 24.
- Veteran Tamil writer and actor ‘Crazy’ Mohan dies at 67: ‘Crazy’ Mohan had written dialogue and screenplays for numerous films.