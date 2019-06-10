A look at the headlines right now:

Three of six convicts, including 61-year-old village head, sentenced to life in Kathua case: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for an end to ‘politics over a heinous crime’. Actor and playwright Girish Karnad dies at 81; Modi among leaders who mourn his death: Tributes rolled in for revered writer, filmmaker and public intellectual. BJP is spending crores to spread fake news and incite violence, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister, whose comments came days after violence broke out in Basirhat, accused the saffron party of conspiring to bring down her government. Yuvraj Singh, star of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign, announces retirement from cricket: One of the finest all-rounders produced by India, Yuvraj Singh made his India debut against Kenya in 2000. Journalist Prashant Kanojia’s wife moves Supreme Court, says his arrest is illegal: The court will hear the matter on Tuesday. At 48 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature in June: The weather department said the heat wave may persist for the next few days. Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case: The Islamabad High Court had refused to extend the bail granted to Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur. Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping to meet on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit: A bilateral meeting with Russia will also be held, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing. Hearing of accused doctors’ bail petition in Mumbai medical student suicide case adjourned by local court: Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal broke down in the court after their judicial custody was extended till June 24. Veteran Tamil writer and actor ‘Crazy’ Mohan dies at 67: ‘Crazy’ Mohan had written dialogue and screenplays for numerous films.