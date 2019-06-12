A look at the headlines right now:

  1. IAF finds wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft that had 13 people on board: Helicopters will attempt to land near the crash site on Wednesday morning, said the Air Force. 
  2. Supreme Court directs UP government to release journalist arrested for tweet against Adityanath: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the arrest of three journalists. 
  3. GDP estimates based on ‘accepted methodologies’, says Centre after ex-CEA says growth overestimated: Arvind Subramanian said the actual GDP growth between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17 may have been 4.5%, below the official estimates of 7%.
  4. Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed leader of Rajya Sabha: Gehlot will replace former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the leader of the Upper House.
  5. Three people killed in Bengal since Monday night, BJP and Trinamool blame each other: Two people died in an explosion in the Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district while one person was beaten to death in East Burdwan.
  6. UK court to deliver verdict on Nirav Modi’s bail plea on Wednesday: Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service argued that the businessman, who is wanted in India in connection with the PNB scam, poses a significant flight risk.
  7. Reserve Bank of India to waive all charges on RTGS and NEFT fund transfers from July 1: The central bank said the decision was taken to encourage digital transactions.
  8. European Union’s antitrust authority blocks Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the merger would have ‘reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel’.   
  9. After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account gets hacked: The cyber attack was carried out by the same Turkish group that had hacked Bachchan’s Twitter account on Monday. 
  10. Manipur engineer detects WhatsApp bug that breaches privacy, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’: Zonel Sougaijam found that if two people are on a voice call through WhatsApp, one can switch it into a video call without the other’s approval. 