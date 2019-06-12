The big news: Wreckage of missing IAF plane found in Arunachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC ordered the release of a journalist held for a defamatory tweet, and the Centre said GDP estimates were based on correct methodology.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF finds wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft that had 13 people on board: Helicopters will attempt to land near the crash site on Wednesday morning, said the Air Force.
- Supreme Court directs UP government to release journalist arrested for tweet against Adityanath: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the arrest of three journalists.
- GDP estimates based on ‘accepted methodologies’, says Centre after ex-CEA says growth overestimated: Arvind Subramanian said the actual GDP growth between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17 may have been 4.5%, below the official estimates of 7%.
- Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed leader of Rajya Sabha: Gehlot will replace former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the leader of the Upper House.
- Three people killed in Bengal since Monday night, BJP and Trinamool blame each other: Two people died in an explosion in the Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district while one person was beaten to death in East Burdwan.
- UK court to deliver verdict on Nirav Modi’s bail plea on Wednesday: Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service argued that the businessman, who is wanted in India in connection with the PNB scam, poses a significant flight risk.
- Reserve Bank of India to waive all charges on RTGS and NEFT fund transfers from July 1: The central bank said the decision was taken to encourage digital transactions.
- European Union’s antitrust authority blocks Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the merger would have ‘reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel’.
- After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account gets hacked: The cyber attack was carried out by the same Turkish group that had hacked Bachchan’s Twitter account on Monday.
- Manipur engineer detects WhatsApp bug that breaches privacy, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’: Zonel Sougaijam found that if two people are on a voice call through WhatsApp, one can switch it into a video call without the other’s approval.