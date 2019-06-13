The big news: Chinese president accepts Modi’s invitation to visit India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Junior doctors in Kolkata said they will continue strike till their demands are met, and India is planning to launch its own space station.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Xi Jinping has accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India this year, says foreign secretary: The prime minister met the Chinese president in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
- Protesting doctors defy West Bengal CM’s ultimatum, to continue strike till demands are met: Delhi’s AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association said they will boycott work on Friday to support doctors’ strike in West Bengal.
- India is planning to launch its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan: The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first manned mission to space, Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.
- PM Narendra Modi should use mandate to improve ties with Pakistan, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister said he hoped India would take up his country’s offer for peace talks.
- BJP has still not reached its peak in terms of electoral performance, says Amit Shah: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with increasing the party’s membership by 20%, said a BJP leader.
- Congress and Janata Dal (United) to oppose triple talaq bill in Parliament: The JD(U), which is a member of the NDA in Bihar, said the controversy surrounding the practice of triple talaq should be resolved by society.
- Vidarbha region sizzles at 44 degrees Celsius, Delhi is 40 degrees: Birds have fallen from the sky in Hyderabad due to exhaustion after the temperature there had risen to 47 degrees Celsius.
- Mumbai Police close sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta: The police told a court in Andheri that there was no evidence to suggest Patekar harassed the actor on the sets of a movie in 2008.
- In Uganda, Ebola kills two people, including a child, who crossed over from the Congo: The five-year-old child died and his grandmother died at an Ebola treatment unit in the town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha on Wednesday.
- Two NRC officials in Assam arrested for allegedly accepting bribe to add woman’s name to database: The office of the state coordinator of the national register said the two did not have any role in the process of including or excluding names from the list.