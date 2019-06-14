The big news: Pakistan must take concrete action against terror, says Modi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: AIIMS doctors will go on strike today in support of their colleagues in Kolkata, and Gujarat on alert even as Cyclone Vayu moves towards Oman.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Xi Jinping has accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India this year, says foreign secretary: The prime minister met the Chinese president in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
- AIIMS resident doctors in Delhi to boycott work on Friday to support strike in West Bengal: Meanwhile, NRS Medical College principal and medical superintendent have resigned.
- Cyclone Vayu skirts Gujarat as it moves towards Oman, state to remain on high alert for 24 hours: The state’s chief secretary said although the cyclone has started moving away, strong winds and rains are still a concern.
- Two NRC officials in Assam arrested for allegedly accepting bribeto add woman’s name to database: The office of the state coordinator of the national register said the two did not have any role in the process of including or excluding names from the list.
- India is planning to launch its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan: The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first manned mission to space, Sivan told reporters in New Delhi.
- Pakistan extends ban on airspace along eastern border with India till June 28: The ban has been in place since February 26, when India targetted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan.
- In Uganda, Ebola kills two people, including a child, who crossed over from the Congo: The five-year-old child died and his grandmother died at an Ebola treatment unit in the town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha on Wednesday.
- PM Narendra Modi should use mandate to improve ties with Pakistan, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister said he hoped India would take up his country’s offer for peace talks.
- BJP has still not reached its peak in terms of electoral performance, says Amit Shah: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with increasing the party’s membership by 20%, said a BJP leader.
- Mumbai Police close sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta: The police told a court in Andheri that there was no evidence to suggest Patekar harassed the actor on the sets of a movie in 2008.