A look at the headlines right now:

Xi Jinping has accepted Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India this year, says foreign secretary: The prime minister met the Chinese president in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. AIIMS resident doctors in Delhi to boycott work on Friday to support strike in West Bengal: Meanwhile, NRS Medical College principal and medical superintendent have resigned. Cyclone Vayu skirts Gujarat as it moves towards Oman, state to remain on high alert for 24 hours: The state’s chief secretary said although the cyclone has started moving away, strong winds and rains are still a concern. Two NRC officials in Assam arrested for allegedly accepting bribeto add woman’s name to database: The office of the state coordinator of the national register said the two did not have any role in the process of including or excluding names from the list. India is planning to launch its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan: The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission, the country’s first manned mission to space, Sivan told reporters in New Delhi. Pakistan extends ban on airspace along eastern border with India till June 28: The ban has been in place since February 26, when India targetted a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan. In Uganda, Ebola kills two people, including a child, who crossed over from the Congo: The five-year-old child died and his grandmother died at an Ebola treatment unit in the town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi should use mandate to improve ties with Pakistan, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister said he hoped India would take up his country’s offer for peace talks. BJP has still not reached its peak in terms of electoral performance, says Amit Shah: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been tasked with increasing the party’s membership by 20%, said a BJP leader. Mumbai Police close sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta: The police told a court in Andheri that there was no evidence to suggest Patekar harassed the actor on the sets of a movie in 2008.