Top news: ‘Every word Opposition speaks is of value to us,’ says PM Modi before Parliament session
The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the start of the session that Opposition parties need not worry about their numbers in the Lok Sabha, as ‘every word the Opposition speaks is of value to us’.
The government will attempt to pass the triple talaq bill and the Aadhaar Amendment bill. Parliament will also have to ratify a central decision to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months.
The toll from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome reached 93 in Bihar on Sunday. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan who visited Muzaffarpur, one of the worst-affected towns, had faced protests from families of patients, especially at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. People demonstrated against the inadequate facilities at the hospital and alleged negligence on the part of hospital staff.
Tamil Nadu reels under water crisis, IT firms and hotels in Chennai severely hit by shortage
Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are faced with an acute water crisis that has triggered instances of violence and has forced establishments to find new ways to conserve water. The water crisis has affected almost every sector, including information technology, hospitals and restaurants.
Delhi: Police assault driver after accident, Arvind Kejriwal demands strict action against police
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a group of policemen beat up a Gramin Seva driver and his son and dragged him across the road in Mukherjee Nagar area of the city. Videos of the assault have been shared widely on social media.
Opposition needn’t worry about numbers, they’re still valued, says Modi ahead of Parliament session
Modi implied that unfortunately, the contributions made by several capable MPs to Parliament proceedings do not make headlines in the media. He said that even intelligent criticism of the government by an Opposition MP, if it reaches the media, can promote the cause of democracy.
West Bengal: Doctors on strike to meet CM Mamata Banerjee at 3 pm
The doctors may seek better infrastructure at state-run hospitals, better security and the arrest of the attackers at NRS Hospital. Around 60 junior doctors, representing 14 medical colleges in West Bengal, are likely to participate in the meeting, The Indian Express had reported on Sunday.
‘Another strike on Pakistan’: Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates India on World Cup win
“Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same,” Shah said on Twitter. “Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win.”
Facebook user who spread fake news of Tripura CM’s divorce sent to three-day police custody
A local court in Agartala on Sunday remanded Facebook user Anupam Paul, who was arrested for posting fake news about Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s divorce, in police custody for three days. Paul, who had been on the run since April 26, was arrested by a special team of Tripura Police Crime Branch in New Delhi on June 10.
‘What is happening in West Bengal’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges state to act against violence
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday criticised the West Bengal administration for the violence that erupted in the state during the Lok Sabha elections and has continued since then.
J&K: Police officer injured in Anantnag militant attack dies, toll rises to six
A police officer who was wounded in a militant attack in Anantnag district in South Kashmir on June 12 died of his injuries on Sunday. Five Central Reserve Police Force personnel died and four security personnel were injured in Wednesday’s attack. A militant was also killed in the encounter.
Bihar encephalitis: Toll reaches 93, Union health minister faces protests in Muzaffarpur hospital
The toll from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome reached 93 in Bihar on Sunday, even as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur, one of the worst-affected towns in Bihar. Vardhan faced protests from families of patients, especially at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.
World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s majestic ton helps India extend winning streak against hapless Pakistan
India produced a superb all-round performance to outplay Pakistan by 89 runs in a World Cup match in Manchester on Sunday and extended their winning record against their arch-rivals to 7-0 in the history of the tournament.
Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today; triple talaq bill, Aadhaar ordinance on agenda
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday. This is the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance won a clear majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in May.