A look at the headlines right now:

Junior doctors of Kolkata’s NRS Medical College call off strike after meeting Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister had assured them of better security at hospitals. JP Nadda appointed BJP working president: The posting came since the party president, Amit Shah, is now a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. Army convoy attacked in Pulwama: Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia claimed it was a failed attempt. Pakistani blogger known for criticising Army hacked to death in Islamabad: Muhammad Bilal Khan was killed in the city’s G-9 area on Sunday night by unidentified men. Mehul Choksi claims he left India for medical check-up, not because of PNB scam: The diamond merchant told the Bombay High Court that he is unable to return to India because of health problems. Delhi Police assault driver after accident, Arvind Kejriwal demands strict action against police: The deputy commissioner of police (northwest) said that the incident took place on Sunday evening after a police vehicle and tempo had an accident. Tamil Nadu reels under water crisis, IT firms and hotels in Chennai severely hit by shortage: IT companies in Chennai have asked employees to work from home while some hotels have stopped serving meals for lunch. Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong freed from prison, joins protests against extradition bill: Wong was one of the main leaders of the pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese territory in 2014. Bihar encephalitis toll goes over 100, case filed against Union minister Harsh Vardhan: At least 61 people have died in the heatwave. Magician goes missing after attempting Houdini-like stunt in Hooghly river: Chanchal Lahiri entered the river from the Millenium Park area in Kolkata, but disappeared under pillar No 28 of Howrah Bridge.