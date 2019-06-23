A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India rejects US report on religious freedom, says it is committed to tolerance and inclusion: In Jharkhand, a Muslim man died four days after a mob beat himand forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.   
  2. At least 14 people killed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district after marquee falls on devotees at religious event: The incident occurred at the Rani Bhatiyani temple in the district’s Jasol village after strong winds uprooted the marquee, trapping people underneath.
  3. Mayawati’s brother and nephew given party posts, Danish Ali made BSP’s Lok Sabha leader, say reports: The BSP chief’s brother Anand Kumar has been made the party’s national vice president, while Akash Anand has been appointed national coordinator.  
  4. US National Security Advisor John Bolton warns Iran, says military is ‘rebuilt and ready to go’: Iranian lawmakers, during a parliament session on Sunday, chanted ‘Death to America’ and accused the US of being ‘the real world terrorist’.
  5. Bodies of seven missing mountaineers believed to be found in Uttarakhand: Eight people had gone missing on the way to Nanda Devi East peak more than a month ago.
  6. Air India suspends regional director Rohit Bhasin for allegedly shoplifting at Sydney Airport: Bhasin, who is also a senior pilot with the airline, was accused of picking up a wallet from a duty-free shop at Sydney airport.
  7. CJI Ranjan Gogoi writes to Narendra Modi, seeks Allahabad High Court judge’s ouster: Last year, an in-house committee of the High Court had found Justice SN Shukla guilty of judicial irregularities in the Medical Council of India bribery case.
  8. TN government asks schools to remain open amid water crisis in Chennai: The state education department said that the schools had no reason to shut down as it was their responsibility to make alternate arrangements.  
  9. Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised that Centre should take an initiative to start the stalled dialogue.  
  10. Centre to temporarily delay salaries for some officials, asks public not to circulate order: A Finance Ministry statement said that the order was only applicable to an office under the Department of Expenditure. About 200 employees may be affected.