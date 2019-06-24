A look at the headlines right now:

Mayawati calls Samajwadi Party ‘anti-Dalit’, says ‘BSP will fight all elections on its own’: The Samajwadi Party said the decision of BSP to contest polls alone will ‘weaken’ the fight for social justice.

RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns six months before end of term: Acharya has told the central bank that he will be unable to continue in the post after July 23. Four more arrested in Jharkhand mob attack, two policemen suspended a day after Muslim man dies: Meanwhile, minister CP Singh said there was a trend to associate such incidents with BJP and RSS. In New India, humans are enemies of each other, Ghulam Nabi Azad says in Parliament: ‘Keep your New India to yourself, return Old India to us,’ he added. The Aadhaar Amendment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha discussed the water crisis in India. Supreme Court asks Centre, Bihar and UP to list steps taken to stop spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome: The top court directed the governments to file affidavits within seven days. Congress dissolves its district committees in Uttar Pradesh, sets up panel to address complaints: The party approved the large scale rejig to the Uttar Pradesh unit following the proposals submitted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

MK Stalin leads protests, blames AIADMK for ‘inefficient handling’ of Chennai water crisis: The DMK chief said the state government, which is in the Centre’s clutches, had not taken any initiative to avert the situation. Modi, Xi, Putin to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan, talks likely to focus on US policies: China stressed that it is important to oppose protectionism and deepen cooperation on multilateral and international affairs. Six, including three boys, arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh: They allegedly gangraped her for five days. The incident came to light on Saturday after she managed to escape. ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan quits as advisor to Lucknow Metro citing health concerns: A few other senior officials of the Lucknow Metro have also reportedly decided to resign along with Sreedharan.