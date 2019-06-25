The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of the president of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Bar and Bench reported. Darvesh Yadav, the first woman president of the council, was shot dead on June 12 by a fellow lawyer on the premises of the Agra civil court.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai observed that the petitioner, Advocate Indu Kaul, sought prayers very specific to the incident. The petition should be heard by the appropriate jurisdictional high court, the Allahabad High Court, they said.

“Let’s not generalise the incident,” Justice Khanna was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. “The prayers for CBI inquiry and compensation are specific to the incident.”

“Is the High Court powerless to deal with this issue,” the court asked, according to ANI.

Kaul also sought directions to the Bar Council of India to formulate a scheme to provide security to women advocates in court premises. The suggested measures included police security for women lawyers and amenities beyond court working hours throughout the country. To this, the top court said she could file a separate writ petition on the issue.

Kaul had argued that the condition of women advocates is vulnerable in all courts across the country. She said a woman has to fight “insecurity in the court premises, lack of social security measures and family expectations” all alone. She had sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to Yadav’s family.

On June 12, Yadav had gone to the Agra civil court for a welcome ceremony organised for her, when her associate Manish Sharma stood up and fired thrice at her with his licensed pistol. He then turned the gun on himself. He died days later at a hospital in Gurugram.

After her death, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure foolproof security in all courts across the state. The Bar Council of India had condemned the murder and demanded security for its members. It had sought a minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Yadav’s family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also issued a statement saying the government was committed to providing security at courts.