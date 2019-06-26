A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha for questioning people’s mandate, says ‘there is a limit to arrogance’: The government said there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack. Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of using suppressive tactics against the media. Over 1 lakh people excluded from additional list in Assam NRC: Those excluded from the additional list can file their claims at designated NRC Seva Kendras before July 11, 2019. Mike Pompeo and S Jaishankar discuss frosty bilateral trade relations, S-400 deal and Iran: Asked about American concerns about the defence agreement with Russia, the minister of external affairs said India would do what was in its national interest. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son arrested for beating Indore municipal officer with cricket bat: A court in Indore rejected Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, and sent him to judicial custody till July 7. One more child dies due to encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, toll goes up to 154: The state health department’s data showed that 23 out of 40 districts were affected due to the outbreak. Centre appoints new R&AW and IB chiefs, grants NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant two-year extension: IPS officer Samant Goel, who will take over as the new R&AW chief, is believed to have played a major role in planning the Balakot strikes. India gets support from 55 Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan, for non-permanent UNSC seat: A video message tweeted by Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, identified all 55 countries and thanked them. HD Kumaraswamy snaps at protestors, says ‘you vote for Narendra Modi and expect me to solve your problem’: Worker of Yeramarus Thermal Power Plant and Hutti Gold Mines had stopped the bus in which the Karnataka CM was travelling to complain about pending salaries.

In India, 31.4% children under the age of five will be stunted by 2022 says UN report: Chronic malnutrition in children has reduced 1% annually in the last decade, the slowest among emerging countries, according to the World Food Programme. Melania Trump’s aide Stephanie Grisham appointed White House press secretary: Grisham will also take over as the Trump administration’s communications director, a position that has been vacant since Bill Shine’s exit in March.