The big news: Bombay High Court upholds reservation for Maratha community, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eleven students died after their bus fell into a gorge in Kashmir, and Modi said the bullet train was an example of cooperation with Japan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bombay High Court upholds reservation for Maratha community, but caps it at 13%: The court asked the state not exceed the State Commission for Backward Classes recommendation of 12% in employment and 13% in education.
- Eleven students of a coaching institute killed in Shopian after bus falls into gorge: Seven students were wounded in the incident.
- Narendra Modi thanks Indian diaspora in Japan for Lok Sabha mandate: He said over the next five years the bilateral ties will become stronger as India aimed to become a $5 trillion economy.
- Indore court refuses to hear Akash Vijayvargiya’s bail plea, transfers it to special court in Bhopal: The court said the case was out of its jurisdiction.
- Democratic presidential candidates argue over healthcare, immigration in first debate: Political analysts gave Elizabeth Warren an edge over nine other participants.
- Water levels in Mumbai lakes dip, civic body says supply to last till July-end: The BMC has started to use the reserve stock to provide water to citizens.
- London court extends Nirav Modi’s remand till July 25: Meanwhile, the Swiss authorities froze four bank accounts of Modi and his sister.
- Civil rights group finds lapses in police investigation into Jharkhand lynching: The pleas of Tabrez Ansari’s family to the police to arrange medical treatment for him went in vain, the report said.
- Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark lands at London airport after hoax bomb threat: The Stansted Airport said that the flight landed safely at 10.15 am local time (2.45 pm Indian Standard Time).
- Congress to form panchayat-level committees in Karnataka after Lok Sabha election debacle: KC Venugopal said that a three-day state-level leadership camp will also be held to discuss how to move forward to strengthen the party in the state.