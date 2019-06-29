A look at the headlines right now:

Four children among 15 killed in Pune as housing society wall collapses on slums amid heavy rain: All those who died hailed from Katihar district of Bihar. Narendra Modi invites G20 member countries to join coalition on disaster resilience: The prime minister said disasters invariably hit the poor the most and require quick and effective measures. Earlier in the day, he met leaders of Indonesia, Brazil, Australia and Turkey and discussed bilateral matters. Two arrested in connection with murder of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary: A police statement said a man and a woman were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy. All member countries, except US, renew commitment to Paris climate deal at G20 summit: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders had found common ground on climate change despite ‘big differences’ among members. Donald Trump open to ‘saying hello’ to Kim Jong-un for ‘two minutes’ during South Korea visit: North Korea said Trump’s invitation was interesting, but it was yet to receive an official request.

China says US agreed not to impose new tariffs on its exports, says state media: US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade consultations during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says order to build dining halls in minority schools is not discriminatory: The chief minister said funds under the Minority Welfare department would be used to construct the halls as per the Centre’s guidelines. Quick-thinking Air Force pilot drops fuel tanks after bird-hit to save plane: The Indian Air Force praised the pilot for his ‘quick thinking’ and ‘professionalism’ in safely landing the aircraft.

Team of doctors probing children’s deaths in Bihar blames administrative failure, ‘state’s apathy’: The doctors, under the banner of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists’ Forum, said most of the children were malnourished and had no treatment for it. BJP leader allegedly assaults government official in Satna, arrested: Ram Sushil Patel and his supporters allegedly attacked Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Municipal Officer Devratna Soni Devratna Soni with sticks.