A look at the headlines right now:

  1. At least 16 people killed overnight in rain-related incidents in Mumbai; schools, colleges shut today: Local train movement was stopped early on Tuesday but partly resumed in the morning.   
  2. Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s rule in J&K by six months: The Upper House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha had approved both proposals last week.   
  3. Fresh investments plunged by 87% during the April-June quarter compared to last year, says CMIE: CMIE also said that commissioning of projects dropped by 61% during the first quarter of 2019-’20.   
  4. SC rejects plea to earmark PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats, fines ex-RAW official: The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, called the petition ‘legally untenable’.   
  5. ‘Hope for a positive decision’, says Ashok Gehlot after chief ministers meet Rahul Gandhi: Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states met the party president in order to persuade him to stay on as chief.   
  6. Indian Army reported 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations this year, says Rajnath Singh: He said that all violations of ceasefire and infiltration were taken up with Pakistani authorities at the appropriate level.   
  7. Rape, murder convict Ram Rahim Singh withdraws parole plea after backlash: He had filed the parole application last week in order to farm his fields in Haryana’s Sirsa district.   
  8. Protestors storm Hong Kong Parliament, deface walls on anniversary of handover to China: The protestors painted messages on the walls of a debating chamber and hung a British colonial-era flag on the podium.   
  9. At least 35 killed after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district: Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed.
  10. Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal, exceeds limit of uranium stockpile, says foreign minister: Mohammad Javad Zarif said the measures were reversible if Europe took the required action.   