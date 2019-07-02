A look at the headlines right now:

At least 16 people killed overnight in rain-related incidents in Mumbai; schools, colleges shut today: Local train movement was stopped early on Tuesday but partly resumed in the morning. Rajya Sabha approves extension of President’s rule in J&K by six months: The Upper House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha had approved both proposals last week. Fresh investments plunged by 87% during the April-June quarter compared to last year, says CMIE: CMIE also said that commissioning of projects dropped by 61% during the first quarter of 2019-’20. SC rejects plea to earmark PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats, fines ex-RAW official: The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, called the petition ‘legally untenable’. ‘Hope for a positive decision’, says Ashok Gehlot after chief ministers meet Rahul Gandhi: Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states met the party president in order to persuade him to stay on as chief. Indian Army reported 1,248 cases of ceasefire violations this year, says Rajnath Singh: He said that all violations of ceasefire and infiltration were taken up with Pakistani authorities at the appropriate level. Rape, murder convict Ram Rahim Singh withdraws parole plea after backlash: He had filed the parole application last week in order to farm his fields in Haryana’s Sirsa district. Protestors storm Hong Kong Parliament, deface walls on anniversary of handover to China: The protestors painted messages on the walls of a debating chamber and hung a British colonial-era flag on the podium. At least 35 killed after bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district: Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed. Iran breaches 2015 nuclear deal, exceeds limit of uranium stockpile, says foreign minister: Mohammad Javad Zarif said the measures were reversible if Europe took the required action.