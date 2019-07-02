The big news: UK court allows Vijay Mallya to challenge his extradition, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twenty-four people died as heavy rain battered Mumbai, and Narendra Modi condemned the assault of a civic body official in Indore by a BJP MLA.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vijay Mallya can appeal against extradition order, rules UK High Court: His written plea against the extradition order was rejected by the court in April. The court conducted an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.
- Heavy rain batters Mumbai, leaves 24 dead: Local train movement in the city was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday but partly resumed in the morning.
- Modi condemns BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s assault on civic official, says ‘it is unacceptable’: The prime minister reportedly told party MPs that he did not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image.
- Sri Lankan police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over failure to prevent Easter attack: Attorney General Dappula de Livera had urged the acting police chief to bring charges against the two, including for ‘crimes against humanity’.
- UP order to include 17 OBC communities in Scheduled Castes list is unconstitutional, says Centre: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Chandra Misra flagged the matter in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour.
- Dalai Lama apologises for comments on female successor, says ‘deeply sorry people have been hurt’: The statement added that sometimes ‘off the cuff remarks’ that may amuse in one cultural context, ‘lose their humour in translation when brought into another’.
- Indian Army says disability pension is taxed due to exploitation of its benefits: The finance minister released the statement after a circular said personnel who remain in service till retirement will have to pay tax on disability pensions.
- Fourteen die as fire breaks out aboard Russian navy research submersible: The men on board were reportedly suffocated by smoke.
- United States Senate passes provision to give India status of NATO ally: The amendment will result in increased defence cooperation between both the countries in the Indian Ocean.
- Sonia Gandhi says corporatisation of Rae Bareli coach factory will leave many jobless: Railways in their response said that corporatisation was not privatisation.