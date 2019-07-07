A look at the headlines right now:

‘BJP arranged special flights for Karnataka MLAs who resigned’, says Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge: He alleged the BJP was trying to sabotage state governments that are not ruled by the saffron party. Punjab National Bank reports Rs 3,805 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel: The lender said the company had misappropriated bank funds and manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium of banks. Maryam Nawaz releases video of judge purportedly admitting he was forced to convict Nawaz Sharif: In the clip, Arshad Malik is purportedly heard saying there was no evidence of corruption against the former prime minister. Three men thrashed in Ranchi, allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, say reports: The incident triggered protest in the city, following which police personnel were deployed to prevent any further escalation. Man with history of sexual crimes arrested for alleged rape of minor girl in Jaipur: The police said Sikandar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2004. Amartya Sen probably does not know Bengal, says state BJP chief after his remark on ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Dilip Ghosh said the Nobel laureate was unaware of the ground realities in the state as he stays abroad. Aadhaar can be used for cash transactions above Rs 50,000 instead of PAN, says revenue secretary: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her Union Budget speech to allow the use of Aadhaar and PAN interchangeably. Haryanavi singer, dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP in Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the membership drive programme. Environmental activist S Mugilan who went missing in February found in Andhra Pradesh: Mugilan had accused senior police officers of orchestrating the violence in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests last year. Brazilian musician João Gilberto dies at 88, performed ‘Girl from Ipanema’: Gilberto was a pioneer of the musical genre bossa nova that gained popularity in the 1960s.